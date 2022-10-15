McKeown.JPG

File photo of Palmyra running back Ryan McKeown trying to elude Monroe City defenders during a game on Friday, Oct. 1 at Lankford Field in Monroe City. He scored two touchdowns in Palmyra's win over Highland on Friday, Oct. 15, including the game winner.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

EWING, Mo. -- It took some last minute heroics, but Palmyra ended its losing streak on Friday night.

The Panthers won their first game of the season in overtime, defeating Clarence Cannon Conference rival Highland 22-14.

