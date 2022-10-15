EWING, Mo. -- It took some last minute heroics, but Palmyra ended its losing streak on Friday night.
The Panthers won their first game of the season in overtime, defeating Clarence Cannon Conference rival Highland 22-14.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
EWING, Mo. -- It took some last minute heroics, but Palmyra ended its losing streak on Friday night.
The Panthers won their first game of the season in overtime, defeating Clarence Cannon Conference rival Highland 22-14.
Highland got on the scoreboard first, with Brayden Logsdon throwing a seven-yard touchdown pass to Brady Campen midway through the first quarter.
There was no scoring in the second quarter and the Cougars would carry a 6-0 lead to halftime.
Palmyra took an 8-6 lead midway through the third quarter when Aaron Ritchey ran in a seven-yard touchdown and ran in the two-point conversion.
The Cougars would regain the lead later in the third quarter when Alex Oenning ran in a one-yard touchdown and Logsdon threw a pass to Devin Stutsman to get the two-point conversion.
With just 50 seconds remaining in regulation, Ryan McKeown ran in a two-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 14-14. The two-point conversion attempt failed, which would send the game to overtime.
McKeown ran in a two-yard touchdown in overtime to earn the win for Palmyra, with Marty Smyser III running in the two-point conversion.
Smyser went 2-for-7 passing for 36 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He also ran eight times for 39 yards.
Ritchey was Palmyra's leading rusher with 18 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.
McKeown had 15 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 36 yards.
Ritchey tied linebacker Brett Tuter for the team lead with seven tackles and had an interception. Ritchey and Jose Juarez combined to get a sack of Logsdon.
Laden Simmons had an interception and made 2.5 tackles.
Palmyra (1-7) will host South Shelby (5-3) in the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
Other local results
South Callaway 46, Mark Twain 8
Bowling Green 83, Wright City 7
Brookfield 26, Clark County 13
Louisiana 36, Van-Far 6
Centralia 28, South Shelby 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.