HANNIBAL -- Palmyra had its bats going to Monday's game against Hannibal at Veterans Softball Field.
The Lady Panthers offense led to a 10-0 shutout win over Hannibal in five innings.
"We hit the ball very well tonight," said Palmyra assistant coach Macy Bross. "I think that was really good going into districts tomorrow and we really needed that to boost our confidence. We just been hitting the ball well. We've got our timing down and we were patient like we need to be."
Hannibal stranded five runners on base, unable to string hits together.
"Definitely had opportunities to score and just weren't able to produce that tonight," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel. "Hopefully tomorrow we can produce in districts."
Palmyra starting pitcher Kennedy Wilson earned the win in the circle after pitching four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Tenlee Voss came in to pitch the final inning in relief.
"I think (Wilson) did a great job," Bross said. "She's been pitching very well. We had a rough last week against some tough teams, so it was really nice to see her come into today and not let that bother her on the mound."
Bross added Palmyra's defense played well during Monday's win.
"Kennedy did her job on the mound and the defense did their job behind her all the way," Bross said. "We fielded the ball and caught pop flies when we needed to."
Hannibal starting pitcher Alyssa Hart went five innings with three strikeouts.
"She struggled a little bit in the beginning," Kinsel said. "(Palmyra) got the hits going when she missed her spots, which is good on them for getting that going. Luckily the last three innings, she was able to hit her spots and we were able to keep the defensive part intact the last three innings."
Wilson helped her cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, home run, two RBIs and two runs.
Voss went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs.
Palmyra junior Jenna McVeigh hit a three-run home run in the first inning.
Hart and Gracey Whittaker each got a hit for the Lady Pirates.
Hannibal held its annual pink out night to raise money for the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
"Pink out is a great way to raise money for those who are unfortunately cursed with cancer," Kinsel said. "Just to be able to give back to those who need it. The best way we can do it is that we baked some cookies and hope all the money goes to (help)."
The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Palmyra 12-1. Chloe Riley had 10 strikeouts in the circle and went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Sydney Zimmerman and Harper Karr each had two RBIs.
Palmyra (11-14) will play Winfield (14-12) in the Class 3 District 3 quarterfinals on Tuesday at Winfield High School, with first pitch slated for 4:15 p.m.
"Our message is that it doesn't matter what we've done all season or what other teams have done all season," Bross said. "All that matters is coming out tomorrow and being ready to go. We have to field the ball, throw the ball and hit. You got to have confidence that you can play with anybody and beat anybody and that's our mentality right now."
Hannibal (0-24) will play Helias Catholic (23-6) in the Class 4 District 5 quarterfinals on Tuesday at the American Legion Field in Jefferson City. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.
"We just got to pick ourselves up from tonight," Kinsel said. "We just got to clean up some of the little errors that we had early in the game and make sure we get the bats going early in the game. It's something we are really going to focus on."
