Palmyra defeats Hallsville and heads to state semifinals

PALMRYA, Mo. -- Another week, another win for the Palmyra Panthers football team.
This win puts Palmyra in the Class 2 state semifinals, as the Panthers defeated Hallsville 44-30 in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Saturday at Palmyra High School.
Palmyra had previously defeated Hallsville 51-16 in Week 3, but this game was a lot closer.
"We knew that first game was an anomaly," said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. "We felt good about where we were, but we knew they were going to come here and play four quarters. We couldn't take anything for granted and it was exactly the game we thought it would be. It was a dogfight."
Palmyra gave up 30 points, the second-highest total the Panthers defense allowed this season. However, the Palmyra defense had several big plays throughout Saturday's win.
The Panthers combined for six sacks, with Josh Lickfield coming away with a team-high 2.5 sacks. Nose tackle Weston King had two sacks, Wade Begley had one sack and Brayden Madden was credited with 0.5 sack.
"(King) had a phenomenal game," Lickfield said. "It's really a once-in-a-lifetime thing to play next to a guy like that. We always go back and forth with tackles and everything, but we are really lucky to have him."
Miles said the defensive line's play had a huge impact in Saturday's win.
"They played phenomenal all year long, and when those guys can do that, it's going to make it a little easier on your DBs," Miles said. "At times they didn't get pressure, they made some big plays."
Palmyra also won the turnover battle, coming away with three Hallsville turnovers. Quade Plunkett and Abe Haerr each had an interception, while Begley had a fumble recovery.
The Panthers only had one turnover, a fumble near the end of the game.
Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler was suffered an ankle injury in the opening drive of the game, and had to be carted off the field. The Indians subsequently relied more on quarterback Tyger Cobb and the passing game the remainder of the game.
After forcing a three-and-out, Palmyra's offense immediately lept into action. Panthers quarterback Brody Lehenbauer connected with Zane Meyers for a 41-yard touchdown pass, giving Palmyra a 6-0 lead four minutes into the game.
Palmyra scored on their next possession, just three minutes after the Panthers first score. Lehenbauer again connected with Meyers for a touchdown pass. This time it was a 22-yard reception.
"I think (Meyers is) the most underrated receiver in the Tri-State area," Lehenbauer said. "Nobody was saying his name for a long time on the offensive side of the ball at the beginning of the year, but that kid is just dominating. Nobody can tackle him, he's always the guy that gets open."
Hallsville answered back on its next possession when Cobb threw a 80-yard touchdown pass to AJ Austene.
Haerr picked off Cobb in Hallsville's next possession and ran it back to the Indian nine-yard line. This set a nine-yard touchdown run by Ross Arch. After Lehenbauer connected with Haerr for the two-point conversion, the Panthers took a 20-6 lead.
Cobb threw his second touchdown pass to Austene early in the second quarter, a 10-yard reception. After completing the two-point conversion, Hallsville narrowed Palmyra's lead to six points.
Palmyra would score in its next possession, with Hayes Miller running in a 54-yard touchdown. Lehenbauer threw to Plunkett to complete the two-point conversion, giving Palmyra it's 14-point lead back.
Cobb threw his third touchdown pass to Ryan Roberts, with 34 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
It would not be the final score of the first half, with Lehenbauer connecting with Collin Arch for a 26-yard touchdown reception as time expired. Instead of only being up a touchdown, Palmyra went into halftime with a 36-22 lead.
"Our momentum kind of stalled there for a little while, and their offense was coming back," Lehenbauer said. "They did a good job of putting points up and coming back, so we wanted to get a play. Collin is just an absolute unit out there, it's fantastic."
Lehenbauer had three touchdown passes in Saturday's win, and also threw four passes for two-point conversions.
Miles said Lehenbauer is hard on himself, but has gotten more comfortable as the season has gone on.
"He came out a couple of times and told me this and that," Miles said. "I'm like, 'dude, you're going to be fine.' You got to keep believing and keep making good decisions."
The second half was not as high-scoring as the first half.
Palmyra got the ball to start the third quarter and went on a touchdown drive to open the second half, thanks to Ross Arch. Arch rumbled for a 30-yard and 16-yard run, which set up a one-yard touchdown run by Arch.
After Lehenbauer connected with Haerr for the two-point conversion, Palmyra took a commanding 44-22 lead.
The Panthers came up with a goalline stand at their own three-yard line in Hallsville's next possession. Landyn Smith broke up a pass in the end zone to force a turnover by downs.
Although the Panthers did not score in the fourth quarter, they went on a long drive that killed off nearly eight minutes of the game clock.
"We knew we could run the ball and that's what we told (Lehenbauer)," Miles said. "Just use the clock. Let's get a little smashmouth going and I thought he did a great job of utilizing what we wanted to do."
The Indians would get one more score late in the fourth quarter, when Trenton Hobbs scored on a one-yard run.
Palmyra (12-0) will play St. Pius X of Kansas City (11-0) on Saturday in the Class 2 state semifinals. St. Pius X High School will host the game, with is scheduled for 1 p.m.
"Everybody on our team has been working to get to this point since we were little kids," Lickfield said. "Now getting to this point and hopefully getting past this point, that means everything."