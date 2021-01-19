PALMRYA, Mo. — Finally at full strength, No. 2 seed Palmyra defeated No. 7 seed Canton 64-43 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal win in the 78th annual Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament at Palmyra High School.
From the start of the game, Palmyra senior forward Abe Haerr made his presence known on both offense and defense. Haerr finished second on the team with 14 points and led the Panthers with seven rebounds.
Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood said Haerr has been showing more patience under the basket.
“I talked about it with him before the game when he is coming down, that’s when you take it back up,” Wood said. “He did that and drew a foul on one of their kids. He’s doing a good job.”
With Haerr taking care of the paint, Palmyra also excelled from behind the arc as the Panthers combined for eight three-pointers.
Palmyra senior guard Zane Meyers drained three three-pointers in the first half, and wound up leading the Panthers with 16 points. All of Meyers’ points were scored in the first half, with Palmyra resting many of their starters in the second half.
By halftime, the Panthers had built up a 41-20 lead.
“We’ve came out and shown a lot of energy and effort,” Wood said. “Been a lot more efficient on offense. It’s nice to see the ball go in the bucket for Zane, who has been struggling with his shot a little bit.”
Palmyra had almost everyone on their roster contribute to the first-round win over Canton, with 10 different players scoring points.
Panthers senior guard Aaron Stamper scored 12 points off the bench, giving Palmyra three double-digit scorers. Junior Adam Goodwin scored four points and had four rebounds off the bench.
Wood said his team play hard and it was nice to get everyone into the game.
“I thought Adam Goodwin had some really good minutes off the bench tonight,” Wood said. “He’s got really good hands ... and hit a couple of really good shots and made a couple of nice passes. We had Aaron Stamper coming off the bench and he was in double figures.”
Canton senior Sam Arnold led his team with 15 points.
Palmyra (7-5) will play Hannibal (4-6) in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. Canton (3-10) will play Van-Far (5-8) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Wood said Palmyra will need to prepare for Hannibal’s outside shooters and pressure defense on Thursday.
“I told them we got to contest the outside shot,” Wood said. “We can’t give up dribble drives, but we also can’t just keep our hands down and let them shoot over top of us either. Because they got three or four guys who can shoot the ball.”