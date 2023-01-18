PALMYRA, Mo. -- Clarence Cannon Conference rivals Palmyra and Monroe City bring out the best in each other.
That was more true than ever during Wednesday night's semifinal in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament.
Palmyra came away with a 63-54 win, but were tested by Monroe City.
"Monroe has been playing good basketball, overall," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "They do a great job and their coach is a tremendous coach. He had them ready for today's game and they played very well."
The message Monroe City head coach Adam Rung had for his team going into Wednesday's game was to compete.
"That's something we always do," Rung said. "Against a team like that, you've got to compete for 32 minutes and we did so. We did a lot of good things. We made them make some plays and we made some plays. We just came up a little bit short."
Balanced scoring turned out to be key for Palmyra, with four starters reaching 13 points -- Candra King, Taytum White, Sydney Compton and Clare Williams.
Palmyra senior Abbey Redd added nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.
"It was a great job for everybody to participate in," Southers said. "I though Abbey did a great job at the free throw line late. I thought we did a good job overall of trying to get the ball inside. We missed a lot of easy shots. I don't know what the cure for that is, but we got to get better at that."
Monroe City came out inspired and had a quick 7-3 lead early on in the first quarter.
Although Palmyra would take the lead by the end of the first quarter, it was only a one-point advantage at 18-17.
Monroe City sophomore Mari Gares had her shot working from behind the arc, draining three 3-pointers during the first quarter, including a buzzer-beater.
The game remained close during the first part of the second quarter, but Palmyra would pull away to take a 34-24 lead by halftime.
However, Monroe City narrowed Palmyra's lead to 41-38 by the end of the third quarter and battled throughout the fourth quarter.
Monroe City was aided by the 3-ball, draining 10 total during Wednesday's semifinal.
"I thought in the first half we did a good job of getting into rhythm offensively," Rung said. "When we are in rhythm, we've got some girls who can knock it down and they did in the first half."
Gares would lead Monroe City in scoring with 19 points, racking up five 3-pointers and one board.
Monroe City freshman Naaron Hays added 15 points and two boards. Junior Lucy Pratt scored nine points, all of 3-pointers.
Monroe City (7-8) will compete in the third-place game at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
"We will come in tomorrow and kind of cover a little bit of both teams in practice," Rung said. "Kind of get off our legs a little bit. We've had two pretty tough games. Kind of watch some film and go from there."
Palmyra (14-3) will compete in the tournament championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"There's nothing like a championship Saturday with everything on the line and having an opportunity," Southers said. "That's a dress rehearsal for the district championship, so that's what we are going to do. Excited to do it on our home floor."
