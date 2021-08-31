PALMYRA, Mo. -- There is a new coach for the Palmyra cross country team this season, with Ashton Gottman taking the reins from longtime coach Nick Koetters in May.
Gottman enters her first season as a coach after running cross country in both high school and in college. She teaches first grade at Palmyra Elementary School.
"In college, I ran five half-marathons, so running is just something that I enjoy doing," Gottman said. "(The transition) has been pretty good. The kids are awesome. I enjoy hanging out with them and the camaraderie that they have together."
Gottman said her main goal is to create a community where each runner encourages each other to improve.
"I think with running, it's just about cultivating a love for running for the rest of your life," Gottman said.
The Palmyra girls team returns two of the five runners who qualified for the state meet last season, Alyssa Noland and Laurin Sheputis.
Noland said the transition to Coach Gottman has been smooth and she likes her style of coaching.
"I'm hoping to make it back to state and do as good as I can," Noland said. "We do runs during the summer every Tuesday and Thursday. We started practicing a couple of weeks ago."
Gottman said all five of the girls on the cross country team have displayed leadership.
"They all support each other well," Gottman said. "Tiffany (Neff) pairs up well with our freshmen and has done well to include them in everything. Laurin and Aly push each other really well."
Palmyra had one member of the boys team qualify for the state meet last year in Casey Hathaway, who graduated.
The Palmyra boys team has 10 runners out this season, including four seniors.
"I think that Caleb (Juette), Dakota (Snyder) and Brayden (Stevens) have stepped up and led the guys well," Gottman said. "They all do well to encourage each other and motivate each other. It's a team effort."
Sophomore Talon Markley said his favorite course is the home course at Palmyra because he likes running hills and he hopes to get below 22 minutes in the 5K run.
"Been running a lot of miles," Markley said. "Sprints, repeats and really long distance runs to get the cardio and stamina up."
Noland has a different course that she thinks is the best one to run.
"I like the state course (in Columbia) because it's not our course since it's really hilly and has a lot of mudholes at times," Noland said. "I think the state course is laid out better. More motivation to run there."
In the run-up to the season-opening meet at Mexico, Gottman has stressed staying healthy to the Palmyra runners.
"We're talking about if there's something hurting, so we can work through that and not get injured," Gottman said. "Talking through maintaining a positive mindset, even though you might be tired because we run at 5:50 in the morning. Just encouraging them to stay positive and encourage one another."
2021 Roster: Connor Bross, Caleb Juette, Talon Markley, Daniel Reid, Brayden Stevens, Dakota Snyder, Jacob Barnes, Jackson Janes, Owen Mason Kiefaber, Ji Ni, Lydia Gard, Tiffany Neff, Alyssa Noland, Laurin Sheputis and Isabella Rice
2021 Schedule
Sept. 3 -- Mexico Invitational
Sept. 11 -- Palmyra Invitational at Flower City Park
Sept. 18 -- Fulton Invitational
Sept. 21 -- at Quincy
Oct. 4 -- CCC Meet
Oct. 9 -- Marion County Invitational
Oct. 12 -- at Centralia
Oct. 22 -- Bowling Green Invitational