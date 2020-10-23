Palmyra comes from behind to defeat Centralia

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra Panthers finish the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record after defeating Centralia 19-14 at home on Friday.
Palmyra finishes as the Clarence Cannon Conference champion as it enters the postseason.
“We are excited to get a win against a great football team,” said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. “We are excited to be done with the regular season and get on to districts now.”
Palmyra scored on its first possession of the game, with a 50-yard touchdown run from Hayes Miller to take a 7-0 lead.
Miller would have a pivotal 38-yard run in Palmyra’s second possession, setting up a seven-yard touchdown run by quarterback Brody Lehenbauer. Palmyra failed to convert a two-point conversion, but took a 13-0 lead.
It looked like Palmyra was on its way to a big lead, but Centralia answered in its next possesion. Centralia running back scored a touchdown on a 46-yard run, with Centralia converting the two-point conversion.
Neither team scored in the second quarter, and Miller left the game with an injury late in the first half. Miller would not return to the game in the second half.
Miles said Miller indicated he tweaked a ligament during halftime, but was unsure on how severe the injury was.
“I talked to him at halftime a little bit and told him to keep his head up,” Miles said. “We have an off-week this week,, so I told him we were going to win the game without him.”
The third quarter was also scoreless, setting up an exciting fourth quarter finish.
“I think part of that was the team we were playing,” Miles said. “I think maybe we were a little flat, maybe we were a little banged up. We had a couple of injuries and maybe it was that. We didn’t execute really well after we got started.”
Lehenbauer said Centralia stopped Palmyra’s running game as the game went on.
“I’m confident in my receivers and my offensive line,” Lehenbauer said. “Countless games, they have provided good pass protection and left me a bunch of time to throw the ball, and my receivers aare always catching the ball.”
Hunter rushed for his second touchdown of the night, giving Centralia a 14-13 lead with 8:31 remaining in the game.
Palmyra running back Ross Arch came through with a 11-yard rush on a fourth-and-10, keeping Palmyra’s drive alive. Soon after, Lehenbauer connected with Abe Haerr for a 48-yard touchdown to give Palmyra a 19-14 lead.
“Sure enough, as soon as we ran it, it opened up right over the middle,” Haerr said. “Brody threw the ball perfectly, right where it needed to be and I caught the touchdown. Luckily, I stayed on my feet without falling.”
Palmyra defensive lineman Weston King came through with some big defensive plays, including pressuring Centralia quarterback Beau Gordon on a late fourth down attempt that Centralia failed to convert.
“Weston is a darn good football player,” Miles said. “So I think it was exciting for him to make a big play in a big game. He has been that guy all year for us and it was exciting for him to make those plays and do that.”
King said it is always a risk to go after the quarterback.
“My job is to get to the quarterback, and I’m goint go do whatever it takes to get there,” King said. “If I can throw him off a little bit, obviously that’s better than nothing. I got in his face and it threw off everything, and that’s awesome.”
Another Palmyra defender who came up with a big day was linebacker Landyn Smith, who had two interceptions. Smith also had a game-ending interception to clinch the win for Palmyra.
Palmyra will find out who their opponent will be later this week for the first round of postseason play.
“Right now, we are going to take next week off and try to get healthy,” Miles said. “We will look at next week and see who we get to play and just try to get better ... and continue to improve and get ready for that playoff game.”