PALMYRA, Mo. -- Scoring was at a premium for both teams during the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament championship game on Saturday.
Both No. 1 seed Palmyra and No. 3 seed Van-Far struggled to score, at times for several minutes.
Palmyra's dreams of a first Lenzini title since 1999 were dashed in the final seconds, with Van-Far junior Nikos Connaway nailing down the game-winning shot, giving the Indians a 35-34 win afte Palmyra was unable to answer.
Connaway scored a game-high 20 points and picked up four boards. Prior to his eventual game-winning shot, he made two other buckets in the fourth quarter to regain the lead for Van-Far.
Van-Far raced out to a 7-0 start and a 16-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, which put Palmyra in an early hole they did not recover from until midway through the fourth quarter
The Indians built up a 23-15 lead by halftime after a low-scoring second quarter.
The third quarter was equally lackluster offensively and Van-Far took a 28-22 lead by quarter's end.
Palmyra did not take its first lead until late in the fourth quarter when junior Bear Bock scored to give the Panthers a 29-28 lead.
Panthers senior Tyler Banta drained a 3-pointer and Bock had another layup that gave Palmyra brief leads in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to secure victory.
Bock finished with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds. Banta added 11 points and four boards.
Another contributing factor to the loss was Palmyra missing several free throws down the stretch.
Palmyra (13-5) will host Brookfield (4-15) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Canton takes third place
Canton defeated Monroe City 50-33 in the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament third-place game on Saturday.
Tigers senior Evan Burbridge scored a team-high 13 points, while sophomore Preston Brewer added 10 points.
Panthers senior Reece Buhlig led his team in scoring with seven points. Jaylyn Countryman and Quincy Mayfield both added six points.
Both teams will meet again on Monday, with Canton (10-8) hosting Monroe City (5-9) at 7:30 p.m.
