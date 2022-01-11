WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Palmyra had perhaps its most impressive win of the girls basketball season, defeating North Point 62-8 on the road Tuesday.
Lady Panthers freshman Sydney Compton scored a team-high 13 points. Two other Palmyra players put up double-digit scoring with freshman Clare Williams scoring 12 points and sophomore Taytum White scoring 11 points.
Palmyra (7-6) will play at Centralia (5-7) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
