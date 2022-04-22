CENTRALIA, Mo. — Palmyra competed in a dual against Centralia in its second straight road meet on Friday.
Centralia shot a team score of 177, barely edging Palmyra at 179. Laydin Lcohman and Jonas Janes both had scores of 42.
Palmyra placed fourth at the South Shelby Invitational on Thursday. Lochman led the way with a score of 85 and Janes put up a 91.
Up next for Palmyra is a quad meet with Clark County, Highland and Monroe City on Monday at Norwoods Golf Course, starting at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.