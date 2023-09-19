PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra has had Hannibal's number this season.
The Lady Panthers defeated the Hannibal girls tennis team 7-2 on Monday, earning their second win over the Lady Pirates.
Palmyra's Molly Gottman defeated Hannibal's Lanie Privett 8-6 in the No. 1 singles match.
Hannibal's Aubrielle Krigbaum defeated Palmyra's Laura Noland 8-5 in the No. 2 singles match.
Palmyra's Marina Meyer defeated Hannibal's Kasey DeStefane 8-3 in the No. 3 singles match.
Palmyra's Kenzie Bollin defeated Hannibal's Abby Hickman 8-1 in the No. 4 singles match.
Hannibal's Julia Lee defeated Palmyra's Natalie Bartz 8-5 in the No. 5 singles match.
Palmyra's Maggie Keim defeated Hannibal's Addison Sutton 8-1 in the No. 6 singles match.
The Lady Panthers swept all three doubles matches.
The Palmyra duo of Gottman and Noland defeated the Hannibal duo of Privett and DeStefane 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles match.
The Palmyra duo of Meyer and Keim defeated the Hannibal duo of Krigbaum and Hickman 8-5 in the No. 2 doubles match.
The Palmyra duo of Bollin and Bartz defeated the Hannibal duo of Lee and Sutton 8-1 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Up next for Palmyra (5-3) is a home match against Kirksville on Tuesday.
Up next for Hannibal (3-6) is a home match against Quincy High on Tuesday.
