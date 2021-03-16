Palmyra baseball leaning on seniors for success

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra will rely on a core group of seniors as the Panthers ready to begin the 2021 baseball season after missing out last year.
All six seniors -- Wade Begley (2B/3B/P), Chance Davis (P), Brody Lehenbauer (CF), Zane Meyers (SS/P), Quade Plunkett (1B/P) and Bennett Stice (P) -- have not only played baseball together, but other sports.
All six seniors were part of Palmyra's football team that advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals. Meyers, Plunkett and Stice were part of the Panthers basketball team that advanced to the Class 3 state tournament.
"Those six guys are going to be our leaders," said Palmyra head coach Mark Loman. "Senior leadership is going to be really important."
All seniors except for Plunkett were part of the 2019 team that finished 22-5 and won the district championship.
Loman said there was a feeling of excitement among the players to get back to the field.
"I think it's an even playing field," Loman said. "Everybody was in the same situation with COVID. It's going to take a bit for us since we are behind as far as not being able to do any open gym type things ... there's going to be a little more rust than normal this time of year for us."
Lehenbauer is slated to be Palmyra's starting center fielder and said he is looking forward to playing baseball.
"Since we didn't get to play last year, our main goal is to out-do what we did my sophomore year, which was sectionals," Lehenbauer said. "So, we really just want to have a good year and have a lot of fun since we didn't play last year."
Stice is penciled in as Palmyra's top returning starting pitcher, with Davis likely being the second starter.
Palmyra has around 10 players interested in pitching this season, giving Loman plenty of options on the mound.
"We are fortunate that we have a lot of guys who have some pitching experience," Loman said. "Senior Bennett Stice pitched as a freshman but had a big part on varsity his sophomore year. He's a big senior pitcher and leader. Then, we got a plethora of guys who are in the mix."
At catcher, junior Alex Loman and sophomore Jon Lundberg will split time behind the plate.
The Panthers are counting on Meyers at shortstop, Begley at third base and Lehenbauer in center field; but other positions and the starting lineup in general has yet to be decided.
Loman said he may also play Begley at second base and use him as a pitcher.
"I remember (when we played) at Busch Stadium, Wade as a freshman got one of the few hits at Busch Stadium," Loman said. "He's going to be a big part of our leadership and in the middle of our lineup."
Palmyra will open the season up in Southern Boone on Saturday in a varsity cluster series that also includes Fulton.
Loman said he has been having the team ramp up practices this week as Palmyra nears the season opener.
"(We have been doing) the little fundamental things that you never get enough of," Loman said. "Ground ball right side with the pitchers, we were working with that yesterday. There are so many intricacies and facets of the game you would see players at the professional level doing as well."
Lehenbauer said many of the Palmyra players have been getting outside work to get ready for the season.
"I think our team had a lot of guys who played summer baseball and a lot of guys who put work in outside of practices," Lehenbauer said. "So, that's what's helping us succeed."