PALMRYA, Mo. -- In a cross-state baseball showdown, Unity defeated Palmyra 13-8 in eight innings at Flower City Park on Monday.
Gage Bruns started the game for the Mustangs and went 2.1 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and six earned runs.
Avery Frese pitched 3.2 innings in relief with four strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Sawyer Allen picked up the win in relief for Unity after pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Colby Cook started the game for the Panthers and went five innings with three strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, no walks and six earned runs.
Drew Comer pitched the final three innings and was the losing pitcher. He went three innings with five strikeouts; while allowing two walks, seven hits and five earned runs.
Rayce Ragar went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs, while Raeson Miller went 2-for-5 with a run and RBI.
Rylan Compton went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, while Gavin Greving went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run and an RBI.
Palmyra (0-7) will play at Clark County (9-2) on Tuesday and host Monroe City (0-4) on Thursday.
Marion County picks up first win of season
The Marion County baseball team defeated Van-Far 13-1 at home on Friday.
Joey Lagemann picked up the win on the mound after going 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs and a stolen base.
Root Cheney went 3-for-3 with a double, walk, three stolen bases, two runs and five RBIs.
Jackson Stewart went 3-for-4 with four runs, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Paden Olson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Marion County (1-3) will host Green City (2-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mark Twain unable to hold lead
Mark Twain fell to Silex 10-4 in Monday's home baseball game.
The Tigers had a 3-1 lead after four innings before Silex tied it up in the fifth inning. Silex then scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take the lead.
Mark Twain (0-8) will play at Van-Far (0-6) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Bowling Green falls to Winfield
The Bowling Green baseball team fell to Winfield 9-4 in Monday's home game.
Bowling Green (4-6) will play at Montgomery County (4-2) on Tuesday and Christian (3-1) on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.