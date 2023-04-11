Colby Cook 3.30.JPG

Panthers pitcher Colby Cook winds up in his delivery during a game against the Devils in Quincy on Thursday, March 30.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PALMRYA, Mo. -- In a cross-state baseball showdown, Unity defeated Palmyra 13-8 in eight innings at Flower City Park on Monday.

Gage Bruns started the game for the Mustangs and went 2.1 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and six earned runs.

