The Clarence Cannon Conference released its All-Conference Baseball Team on Wednesday, with Palmyra earning five selections and Monroe City earning four selections.
Palmyra earned four First Team selections, senior catcher Alex Loman, senior infielder Landyn Smith, senior infielder Adam Goodwin and senior outfielder Alex Wilson.
Palmyra sophomore pitcher Ethan Tallman earned a Second Team selection.
Palmyra also had five All-District selections, with Smith, Loman, Goodwin, Nolyn Richards and Tallman making the team.
Monroe City senior Bo Patterson earned a First Team selection as an infielder.
Monroe City also had three Second Team selections, sophomore Owen Fuemmeler as a catcher, senior Ashton Wallace as a outfielder and senior Gavin Mudd as a utility player.
Patterson and Fuemmeler also earned All-District selections.
Palmyra was the Class 3 District 6 champions and finished the season 12-11-1. Monroe City finished the season with a 5-10 record.
