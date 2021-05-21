Palmyra and Monroe City bring home state track medals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Athletes from several area schools competed in the Class 2 state track and field meet seeking championship glory on Friday.
The Monroe City girls 4X800-meter relay team earned a win with a time of 10:05.86, nearly nine seconds better than second-place Lafayette County. The Monroe City relay team consisted of Lauren Smith, Hannah Jo Wheeler, Ella Hays and Emmalee Williams.
The Monroe City girls team placed fifth overall at state with 29 points.
“What an accomplishment,” said Monroe City girls track head coach Laura Mulvaney. “Fifth-place as a team. Congratulations ladies.”
The Monroe City girls 4X400-meter relay team consisting of Abigail Smith, Lauren Smith, Hays and Emmalee Williams placed fourth overall.
Other medalists for the Monroe City girls track team included Williams placing third in the 800-meter run and Carly Youngblood placing second in the pole vault.
Palmyra’s girls team finished in a tie for ninth place with 25 points, their best finish since 2007.
“I am so proud of this season and all the work these girls did,” said Palmyra girls track head coach Nick Koetters. “What a year.”
The Palmyra girls 4X800-meter relay team consisting of Laurin Sheputis, Jeorgia O’Brien, Bella McBride and Alaina Loman placed sixth.
Candra King placed seventh in the girls shot put after not placing high enough for a medal in discus.
Palmyra’s Mallory Sublette set a personal record in the triple jump to take fourth place. She was also part of the 4X200-meter relay team that placed eighth.
The Palmyra girls 4X200-meter relay team placed sixth with their best time of the year at 4:17.11.
Palmyra had two athletes competing in the girls pole vault. Abbey Redd won the event, while Loman placed eighth.
“Laurin, Jeorgia and Bella did their best and got us into a great position,” Koetters said. “Then Alaina Loman got the baton and refused to give up. She ran her best time of the year by three or four seconds and got us a sixth-place finish.”
Monroe City’s Logan Lucas finished seventh in the boys 3,200-meter run to earn a state medal.
Monroe City’s Josiah Talton placed eighth in the boys 200-meter dash and Joshua Talton placed seventh in discus.
The Monroe City boys 4X200-meter relay team of Elmer Martinez, Waylon DeGrave, Josiah Talton and Joshua Talton placed seventh.
The Monroe City boys 4X400-meter relay team of Jaylyn Countryman, Josiah Talton, Joshua Talton and Kabott Harlan placed seventh.
The Palmyra boys team placed 12th overall in the state meet.
The Palmyra boys 4X400-meter relay team of Hayes Miller, Carson Hicks, Gideon Bogue and Abe Haerr placed fifth.
Haerr set a school record in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:34.76 to place ninth. He also placed 10th in the 800-meter run.
Miller placed 10th in the boys 100-meter dash and fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Palmyra’s Weston King placed third in the boys discus and fifth in shot put.
The Mark Twain girls 4X100-meter relay team of Madison Boleach, Autumn Armour, Bre Black and Audrey Ross placed seventh at the state meet.