Both Mark Twain and Palmyra had two players named to the MBCA Class 3 District 6 girls basketball All-District Team.
Palmyra senior forward Rylie McKinney was selected after averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Palmyra forward Candra King made the team as a freshman after averaging 7.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Mark Twain senior forward Emma Ross was selected after averaging 14 points, 7.8 rebounds and three steals per game.
Mark Twain junior guard Autumn Arndt was the second Lady Tigers player selected after averaging 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Palmyra finished the season with a 8-14 record and fell to Clark County in the district title game. Mark Twain finished with an 11-11 record and fell to Highland in the district quarterfinal.
Other Class 3 District 6 All-District selections included Clark County senior forward Brooklyn Howe, Highland sophomore guard Ansley Bringer, Elsberry senior forward Kylie Kinsler, Clark County junior guard Alexis Ellison, Elsberry sophomore guard Candice Dowell and Highland senior guard Audra Dehner.
Clark County head coach John Weaver was named Class 3 District 6 Coach of the Year.