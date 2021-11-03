PALMYRA, Mo. — After an up-and-down regular season and a bye week, Palmyra is gearing up to host Clarence Cannon Conference rival Macon in the Class 2 District 7 semifinal on Friday.
The Panthers spent that time off getting healthy and focusing on improving as a team in preparation of Friday’s home semifinal game.
“It is always nice to be able to host a game,” said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. “Kids get to do their normal stuff and enjoy our beautiful facility.”
Despite Macon having a better record, Palmyra was able to get homefield advantage by virtue of defeating the Tigers 40-21 on Sept. 10.
Since that game, Macon has gone through some upheaval. The Tigers previous head coach resigned a week later due to health concerns and are now led by interim head coach Joey Peterson.
Miles expects Macon to have made plenty of adjustments going into Friday’s district semifinal.
“This is the Macon (team) that we played earlier, but it is not the same team,” Miles said. “They have a new coach and they are playing the game a lot differently than in Week 3.”
Macon is coming off a 42-6 district quarterfinal win over Clark County last week and have won four out of their last five games going into Friday.
Led by quarterback MyKel Linear, running back Trevon Shrum and wide receiver Chrisjen Riekeberg; the Tigers have a potent offense that has scored over 30 points six times this season.
“We have to do our job and not fall for the eye candy,” Miles said on Palmyra’s defensive approach. “We have to read our keys and be great tacklers.”
Palmyra’s offense has been inconsistent this season, sometimes showing the capability of putting up points and other times struggling to get moving. The Panthers are coming off a 12-0 loss against Centralia in their last regular season game.
“Do what we do,” Miles said about Palmyra’s offensive game plan. “Need to take care of the football and eliminate mistakes on offense, and then definitely we need to be disciplined and fundamental.”
It is unknown rather Collin Arch or Adam Goodwin will get the start at quarterback for the Panthers.
Arch was one of eight players who combined for 11 CCC All-Conference selections, along with lineman Luke Triplett, defensive lineman Brayden Madden, defensive back Landyn Smith (also as kicker and punter), linebacker Noah Getz, offensive lineman Jose Juarez, linebacker Alex Wilson and defensive back Christian Johnson.
“I am super pleased with the team’s accomplishments and that is a testament to our CCC selections,” Miles said. “All the athletes that made the team are very deserving.”
