PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra kept the Louisiana offense in check in Wednesday’s Class 3 District 6 boys basketball semifinal, with the Panthers winning 53-35 at home.
The Panthers cut the Bulldogs to about half of what they scored in Monday’s 71-35 win over Mark Twain. One key was limiting Louisiana to just two three-pointers after the Bulldogs drained 11 from behind the arc on Monday.
“That means we are covering the perimeter pretty well,” said Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood. “I thought we did a good job. They do a lot of dribble handoffs and we switched about everything on that. If you contain that dribble and switch it, it’s hard to get a shot off on that.”
Another thing Palmyra did well was neutralizing Louisiana junior big man Ryan Capps, who was limited to six points and three rebounds.
A big reason why was the play of Palmyra forwards Abe Haerr and Bear Bock.
“They walled up and didn’t leave the floor too much and both (Haerr and Bock) have an advantage with the height,” Wood said. “If they go straight up, they are going to play eight-foot tall and that’s all we ask. They did a pretty good job of doing that.”
Early on, it was senior guard Aaron Stamper providing the scoring. Stamper scored 12 of Palmyra’s 14 points in the first quarter, which helped give the Panthers a 14-10 lead at the quarter’s end.
Stamper went on to lead the team with 14 points and pulled down four rebounds.
“He got us off on the right foot ... and that’s a big start for him,” Wood said. “He’s a kid that kind of lives off of confidence.”
Stamper was limited in the second half due to foul trouble. However, other players stepped up to grow Palmyra’s 25-21 lead when the third quarter began.
The top scorers in the second half for Palmyra were Haerr and senior guard Zane Meyers.
Haerr finished the game with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds. After being held scoreless in the first half, Meyers ended up second on the Panthers with 13 points.
“I thought Abe really stepped up in the third quarter and had some key shots early in the third quarter,” Wood said. “Zane did a lot of nice things of getting downhill and then he hit a couple of open three’s.”
Bulldogs junior forward Mason Washington led his team in scoring with 12 points and also pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Louisiana ends the season with a 14-9 record after falling to Palmyra in the district semifinal.
Palmyra (13-8) will face Highland (12-8) in the Class 3 District 6 tournament final on Friday at 6 p.m. at Highland High School.
Friday’s district title matchup marks the third time this season these two teams have met. Highland won the first contest 49-48 on Jan. 7 and Palmyra won the second contest 63-46 on Feb. 19.
“They beat us the first time, we beat them the second time, so it’s the rubber match,” Wood said. “It’s going to be a fun game and we hope to come out on top, obviously.”
Wood said his team’s defensive play is essential for Palmyra to be successful on Friday.
“There’s going to be nights when our shots aren’t falling so well and they didn’t in the first half for us,” Wood said. “But the defense has got to be a consistent effort. I think if we defend, we are going to give ourselves a chance Friday night.”