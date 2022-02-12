HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. -- Collin Arch remains undefeated in high school career after winning the Class 1 District 3 title in the 138 weight class.
The Panthers junior has won back-to-back state championships and will look to add a third next weekend.
Palmyra freshman Brayden Pillars placed third in the 132 weight class to advance to the state tournament.
Panthers senior Luke Triplett finished third in the 220 weight class to qualify for the state tournament. Triplett placed third in state in his weight class last season.
Palmyra will compete in the state championships at Mizzou Arena from Friday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 19.
