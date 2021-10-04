Palmyra advance two doubles teams at tennis districts

Members of the two Palmyra doubles teams (Maura Gottman, Katy Rindom, Molly Gottman and Jaynee Durst) show off their medals as they advanced to sectional play.

 Contributed Photo

MEXICO, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls tennis team competed in individual districts on Monday.

The Palmyra duo of Katy Rindom and Maura Gottman were seeded No. 1 and defeated Moberly in two sets (6-2, 6-0) in the first round. They then defeated Mexico in two sets (6-1, 6-0) in the semifinals.

The Palmyra duo of Molly Gottman and Jaynee Durst were seeded No. 2 and defeated Kirksville (6-2, 6-2) in the first round. They then defeated the No. 3 seeded team, Mexico's No. 1 doubles team, in two sets (6-4, 6-2).

This set up a championship doubles match with two Palmyra teams.

The No. 1 seeded Palmyra duo of Rindom and Maura Gottman defeated the No. 2 seeded Palmyra duo of Molly Gottman and Durst in two sets (6-4, 6-2). Both teams will advance to sectional play on Friday.

In singles play, Abbey Mann defeated Moberly's Lilly Tagai in two sets (6-1, 6-2) and fell to No. 2 seeded Gracie Riemenschneider from Kirksville in two sets (0-6, 2-6).

Palmyra (8-5) will host the winner of Tuesday's first round match between Moberly and Richmond in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

