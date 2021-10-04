Palmyra advance two doubles teams at tennis districts

MEXICO, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls tennis team competed in individual districts on Monday.
The Palmyra duo of Katy Rindom and Maura Gottman were seeded No. 1 and defeated Moberly in two sets (6-2, 6-0) in the first round. They then defeated Mexico in two sets (6-1, 6-0) in the semifinals.
The Palmyra duo of Molly Gottman and Jaynee Durst were seeded No. 2 and defeated Kirksville (6-2, 6-2) in the first round. They then defeated the No. 3 seeded team, Mexico's No. 1 doubles team, in two sets (6-4, 6-2).
This set up a championship doubles match with two Palmyra teams.
The No. 1 seeded Palmyra duo of Rindom and Maura Gottman defeated the No. 2 seeded Palmyra duo of Molly Gottman and Durst in two sets (6-4, 6-2). Both teams will advance to sectional play on Friday.
In singles play, Abbey Mann defeated Moberly's Lilly Tagai in two sets (6-1, 6-2) and fell to No. 2 seeded Gracie Riemenschneider from Kirksville in two sets (0-6, 2-6).
Palmyra (8-5) will host the winner of Tuesday's first round match between Moberly and Richmond in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament on Wednesday at 4 p.m.