PALMYRA, Mo. -- Newly-hired Palmyra High School football head coach Dalton Hill is building his coaching staff.
The Palmyra R-I Board of Education approved the hires of football assistant coaches Dalton Huffman and Isaac Williamson during its May meeting.
Huffman will serve as the Panthers defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He will also teach middle school social studies.
Williamson will serve as running backs and fullbacks coach. He will also be a middle school special education teacher.
Both new assistant coaches played football for Culver-Stockton College, with Huffman being a NAIA Second Team All-American linebacker in 2021 after leading the Wildcats with 98 tackles.
Huffman was the Wildcats all-time leader in tackles with 396.
Williamson played offensive line for four seasons at Culver-Stockton.
Palmyra had a turbulent 2022 season, finishing with a 0-10 record after having to forfeit its only win due to exceeding player quarter limits. Since then, longtime head coach Kevin Miles resigned and Tyler Krietemeyer resigned as head coach without coaching a game at Palmyra.
