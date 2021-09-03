PALMYRA, Mo. — It was a tough night for the defending Clarence Cannon Conference champions, with Palmyra falling to Bowling Green 45-0 at home Friday.
“We couldn’t do anything,” said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. “We couldn’t tackle, we couldn’t block and we couldn’t hold on to the ball.”
Palmyra was without the services of starting quarterback Collin Arch for the second straight game.
The Panthers were also without several other key players due to injury, with Adam Goodwin, Teagon Pope and Ash Hankins held out on Friday.
Miles said the team wants to put Friday’s loss to Bowling Green behind them and focus on the goal of defending their conference title.
“We’ve always are a team that has been a slow starter,” Miles said. “It’s one of those things we tell our kids. We got to get better each week. In the grand scheme of things, these first two games mean very little to our season. Next week when we start conference is when it really counts.”
Palmyra has also had to deal with the graduation of several star players from last year’s team, including Conference Offensive Player of the Year Brody Lehenbauer and Conference Defensive Player of the Year Weston King.
That core was part of a team that advanced just one game shy of the state championship game last season, with plenty of talent still remaining on Palmyra.
“Anytime you graduate a big group of seniors and you have underclassman who have to step up, it’s going to take some time,” Miles said. “What we do offensively has a lot of moving parts to it. So it takes awhile to get it all figured out and find out what scheme works best for our kids.”
Palmyra (0-2) will play at Macon (1-1) next Friday in the Panthers’ first road game.
“We will show up on Monday and go back to work,” Miles said. “That’s all we can do and our kids are resilient and they will work hard.”
Monroe City defeats Winfield
WINFIELD, Mo. — Monroe City’s offense was firing on all cylinders on Friday night in Winfield, with the Panthers defeating the Warriors 46-15.
Monroe City combined for 485 total yards, with Joshua Talton rushing for 176 yards and Kyle Hays passing for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Monroe City (2-0) will host South Shelby (1-1) in the Panthers home opener next Friday.