PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra High School seniors Noah Getz and Landyn Smith both signed their national letter-of-intent to attend Quincy University and be part of the sprint football team.
Quincy University will begin its inaugural season for sprint football in fall 2022, just in time for Getz and Smith to be part of the first team.
Sprint football has the same rules as regular football, with the exception that each player must weigh less than 178 pounds.
“It’s going to be real cool to be the first recruiting class for this,” Getz said. “We are going to be building something that’s going to last a lifetime.”
Getz plans on majoring in education and hopes to become a history teacher and coach.
While at Palmyra, Getz played outside linebacker and had a team-high six sacks in 2021. He also earned a First Team All-Conference selection last season.
At QU, head coach Conner McLaughlin plans to use Getz as a outside linebacker and defensive end.
Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles said it was amazing that Getz was able to be so accomplished for his size.
“One thing about Noah is that he’s probably one of our most improved football players,” Miles said. “Over the years, we’ve watched him grow and to see him sign to play football (collegiately) is a great accomplishment for him. I just can’t say enough about his character. This year as a senior, he’s one of our greatest leaders.”
Smith was an all-purpose player for Palmyra during his four years with the program, playing in the defensive backfield, as a running back and a kicker.
Smith had 60 total tackles in 2021, including 28 solo tackles. He is tied for fourth place in Palmyra school history with nine interceptions, and also had nine forced fumbles during his career.
Being versatile earned Smith two First Team All-Conference selections, as a safety and a kicker. He also was selected as a Second Team All-Conference defensive back in 2020 during his junior season.
“He’s been our team leader on defense in the backfield,” Miles said. “We will have some big shoes to fill on our defensive side of the football and as a team leader. He has been our second best field goal kicker since I’ve been here.”
It was a field goal that may had been Smith’s finest moment during his high school career at Palmyra. He kicked the game-winner that gave the Panthers a 15-14 victory over Clarence Cannon Conference rival Clark County on Oct. 2, 2020.
That field goal kept Palmyra’s perfect record, which they finished the regular season undefeated. The Panthers advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals before falling to St. Pius X (Kansas City).
“One of my favorite memories is my junior season when I kicked a field goal to beat Clark County,” Smith said. “Then making a run in the state playoffs later that season.”
After spending four years together and going on playoff runs, both Getz and Smith will remain teammates with the Hawks.
“It’s going to be amazing to play with one of my (Palmyra) teammates,” Getz said. “It’s going to be cool.”
