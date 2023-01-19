During Packy Naughton's first season in St. Louis, he bounced around several different roles within the Cardinals pitching staff.
Later in the season, Naughton was manager Oli Marmol's go-to reliever to get out of jams.
The Cardinals left-hander succeeded in that role, stranding 70.1% of runners inherited.
"Whatever their role is for me or whatever job they ask me to do, I just want to go out there and make sure they are going to get that job done 100%," Naughton said. "I want to go out there and be a guy who's going to be consistent. Rather if that's a long reliever, mop-up guy or whatever role it may be."
Naughton was used in several different roles in 2022, including starting three games.
In 32 innings pitched with the Cardinals, Naughton compiled a 4.78 ERA and 31 strikeouts.
"I think it went great, you know," Naughton said. "I love it here. I love the people, I love the personnel and I love my teammates. I had a lot of fun last year. Stayed healthy, had some fun with some great guys and played some baseball. So, I think it was a great year."
Naughton also spent some time in Triple-A Memphis last season, posting a 2.08 ERA in 21.2 innings pitched.
He pitched well enough to get a call back up to the majors and be part of the postseason roster after the Cardinals won the National League Central Division.
Naughton was also a front-row witness to historic moments from Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
"Growing up, I literally watched all there of them play in the World Series and everything else," Naughton said. "Last year, I got a chance to play with all three of them. It was absolutely incredible. It was such a cool experience and I'm just grateful for last year and the knowledge that they gave me."
Naughton was part of the Cardinals Caravan that traveled to Hannibal-LaGrange University on Saturday, his first as a Cardinal.
Prior to joining the Cardinals, Naughton was part of the Reds and Angels organizations, appearing in seven big-league games with the Angels in 2021.
"The Cardinals are a great organization," Naughton said. "Luckily, I spent my time so far in the big leagues with the Angels and the Reds also. I've been part of some incredible organizations and I can't thank all three of them enough for giving me chances and giving me the opportunity to play baseball."
Naughton will have a new primary catcher this season, with free agent signee and former Cub backstop Willson Contreras replacing the retired Molina.
"You go from Yadi and then Yadi retires, and now it's OK, we'll bring in Contreras," Naughton said. "We are not skipping a beat, here's another Hall of Fame catcher. It's awesome. I'm really looking forward to getting to know him and throwing to him."
For the coming 2023 season, Naughton only has one goal.
"Win a World Series," Naughton said. "That's the No. 1 goal, it's just to win. Want to make memories and play the game of baseball how we know how to play it."
