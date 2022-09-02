HANNIBAL -- Now in its fourth season, the Hannibal esports team has grown to 25 members as the Pirates continue to improve and gain experience.
The biggest strength for Hannibal is the Overwatch team, who placed third in state last season.
Hannibal eSports head coach Corey Lovelace said the team is hungry to bring home a state championship for Overwatch.
"They are very well practiced with the mechanics of the game and playing together," Lovelace said. "We are just working on cleaning up things in a competitive setting. What they are doing now is playing online at a highly competitive level. As soon as the match is over, we are going over film and calling things out that need to improve."
Senior Isaac Tentori plays in a support system role for Overwatch, which helps keep players healthy and make sure they take out enemy targets.
Tentori was at the state meet last year and is eager to make another run this season.
"I feel like they have such a big chance this year because so many people that were good (on other teams) left and we are improving a lot more," Tentori said. "Our productivity is a lot better in our practices."
Senior Gavin Underhill plays a DPS damage role in Overwatch and has been part of the team since his freshman year.
Underhill said Hannibal's Overwatch team has been improving its team chemistry.
"We are trying to get our practices a lot more streamlined and a lot more structured this year," Underhill said. "Last year was kind of like we came in here and played a game and called it a day. This year we are trying to do some more film review on our games."
Underhill hopes the hard work will put Hannibal over the top in Overwatch this year.
"I think all of our collective goals is to go No. 1," Underhill said. "That's a big goal for us and something we've worked towards since we've all started playing together. I've only been with these guys since our freshmen year, but some of them have been with each other for a long time."
Tentori has also noticed the improvement in the Overwatch team after several years of playing together.
"Some of us have known each other since fifth grade and others since kindergarten," Tentori said. "We've been with each other for a long time. We know our strengths and weaknesses."
In the fall esports season, Hannibal will also compete in Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.
The Super Smash Bros. is a solo game, while Rocket League is a team game like Overwatch.
"We are working with (the Rocket League players) because they are kind of a younger team and haven't really played together at all," Lovelace said. "So they are trying to figure out how to play as a team and working around the mechanics."
During the spring esports season, Hannibal will compete in League of Legends, Valorant and Super Smash Crew.
With few esports teams in the region, Hannibal often plays bigger schools in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia areas.
"With us playing teams around the state, we are way more competitive than any team that would traditionally be in our class," Lovelace said. "We do play against all of the 6A schools that play in this. Those are the ones we really have to worry about because they have a big talent pool from the size difference."
