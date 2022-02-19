CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton gave No. 1 ranked William Penn University all it could handle in Saturday's regular season finale at Charles Field House.
It would not be enough with the Wildcats falling to William Penn 95-90, with Culver-Stockton being eliminated from the postseason.
Wildcats senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored a career-high 32 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, had two assists, two blocks and three steals.
Wildcats junior guard Jalen Blaize scored 27 points, had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Culver-Stockton finishes the season with a 14-14 overall record and a 5-14 record within the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
