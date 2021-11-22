CANTON, MO. -- Culver-Stockton forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season.
The 6' 5" senior from Woodside, New York averaged 24.5 points and seven rebounds last week in two wins over Hannibal-LaGrange University and Williams Woods University. Ortiz-Traylor also earned the Conference Player of the Week Award on Nov. 8.
For the season, Ortiz-Traylor is averaging 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal per game. He is shooting 51.6% from the field overall, including 84% on free throw attempts.
Culver-Stockton (7-0) is scheduled to play the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Tuesday in St. Louis in the Wildcats next game.
