LAMONI, Iowa -- The Culver-Stockton College women's basketball team won its second straight game on Thursday evening, defeating conference rival Graceland University 56-44 on the road.
Wildcats junior guard Aaliyah Ortiz scored a career-high 17 points, while pulling down five boards and getting three steals. Freshman guard Addison Newbon scored nine points, had five rebounds and three steals.
Culver-Stockton (12-11, 6-8) will host Missouri Valley College in its next game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
