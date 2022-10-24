CANTON, Mo. -- Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff celebrated Culver-Stockton College's homecoming game with a big performance on Saturday.
Orndorff went 24-for-44 for 289 yards and four touchdowns passing, which helped the Wildcats earn a 41-21 win over Clarke University.
Culver-Stockton struck first with a 20-yard field goal by Michael Velasco.
Clarke quarterback Brandon Mueller threw a eight-yard touchdown pass to Caden Miller to give the Pride a 7-3 lead.
Later in the first quarter, Isaiah Eppinger caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Orndorff to regain the lead for the Wildcats.
Mueller threw his second touchdown pass, a nine-yarder to Gabe Deadwiler, late in the first quarter to put the Pride up 14-10.
Clarke extended its lead to 21-10 six minutes into the second quarter when Mueller threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Jaquan Graham.
Demarrion Cobb ran in a eight-yard touchdown, which narrowed Clarke's lead to 21-17 after a Velasco extra point kick.
Culver-Stockton regained the lead for good early in the third quarter when Orndorff threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Slayton Ochoa.
The Wildcats also added a 26-yard field goal by Velasco and a 22-yard touchdown pass from Orndorff to Kaden Ashlock in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Orndorff threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Hodges.
Darren Jones was the Wildcats leading tackler with six, while also getting two sacks.
Jeremiah Fergerson had an interception for Culver-Stockton.
Cobb was the Wildcats leading rusher, carrying eight times for 75 yards. Ochoa was the leading receiver with six catches for 72 yards.
Culver-Stockton (4-4) will travel to face William Penn University in its next game on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.