CANTON, Mo. -- Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff celebrated Culver-Stockton College's homecoming game with a big performance on Saturday.

Orndorff went 24-for-44 for 289 yards and four touchdowns passing, which helped the Wildcats earn a 41-21 win over Clarke University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.