CANTON, Mo. -- Coming off a bye week and entering its first conference divisional game, Culver-Stockton defeated Graceland 26-14 at Poulton Stadium on Friday.

The game was tied at 7-7 by halftime and Graceland took a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter. However, Culver-Stockton would score three touchdowns in the second half to clinch victory.

