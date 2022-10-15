CANTON, Mo. -- Coming off a bye week and entering its first conference divisional game, Culver-Stockton defeated Graceland 26-14 at Poulton Stadium on Friday.
The game was tied at 7-7 by halftime and Graceland took a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter. However, Culver-Stockton would score three touchdowns in the second half to clinch victory.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff went 23-for-31 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Demarquez Johnson had his first 100-yard rushing game on Saturday, rushing 18 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Mason Hackman was the Wildcats leading receiver with three catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Dominic Herrera had four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Safety David Hernandez led the Wildcats with eight tackles.
Culver-Stockton (3-4, 1-0) will host Clarke University in its next game on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.