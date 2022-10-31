CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College quarterback Jase Orndorff has earned the Heart of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second time on Monday.
Orndorff completed a career-high 33 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for another score in the Wildcats 49-21 win over William Penn University last Saturday.
The 388 passing yards was just two yards away from tying Orndorff's career high of 390 yards, which was set in 2021 against William Penn. Orndorff has now gone four consecutive games and 169 straight passes without throwing an interception.
For the season, Orndorff has thrown for 2,095 yards for 19 touchdown and has a 57.9 completion percentage and thrown five interceptions.
Culver-Stockton has won its last three games and is 3-0 within the Heart's North Division and is 5-4 overall.
The Wildcats are back in action on Saturday, Nov. 5, hosting No. 2 ranked Grand View University (9-0) at Poulton Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
