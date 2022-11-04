22-23 Hannibal girls basketball.JPG

The 2022-23 Hannibal girls basketball team. Front row left to right: Harper Karr, McKenna Hull, Mariah Mayfield, Malia Stolte, Jay LaJoy, Kyndall Stewart and Danica Selle. Middle row left to right: Siena Minor, Baylee Pugh, Aubrielle Krigbaum, Ava Turner, Zaria Reese, Riyeen Brown, Kyliah French and Addison Friday. Back row left to right: Taegen Novel, Alexa Bigsby, Nora Hark, Kateylnn Ferguson-Minor, Abbie Martin, Mia Ebers, Damia Whitaker and Zora Reese.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- First-year head coach Shawn Gaines has had one central question for the Hannibal girls basketball team since taking over the reins.

Why not us?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.