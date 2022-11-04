HANNIBAL -- First-year head coach Shawn Gaines has had one central question for the Hannibal girls basketball team since taking over the reins.
Why not us?
"We haven't been very competitive for the past couple of years," Gaines said. "I know in my first year as an assistant we were pretty solid, winning a share of the conference championship and having a shot at playing for a district title. We were competitive then and I want to get back to that."
The program has fallen on tough times since then, only winning a total of five games the past two seasons.
Despite the rough patch the past couple of season, team leaders have bought into the optimism Gaines has brought to the table.
"This year with a new coach, I think everybody is excited to see what new things we can do," said Hannibal senior guard Nora Hark. "I think we should do that starting off by beating Bowling Green (in the season opener). I think a big goal we could reach is conference champions. I know it's a long stretch from what we played like last year, but I think our team has a lot of potential this year."
Hannibal sophomore Mariah Mayfield was the team's lone All-Conference selection last season and will be one of the key players this season on both sides of the ball.
"I definitely think we all have to step up big this year to have a successful season," Mayfield said. "We are all pretty motivated to go for that conference championship because it's been a minute since we've gotten it."
Gaines has installed a new offensive and defensive scheme for Hannibal this year, with players first getting introduced to it over the summer.
The summer league and camps helped introduce the team to the changes going into the 2022-23 season.
"It's only been a few days (into practice), but I think we are starting to get the hang of it," Hark said. "Those pieces are starting to fit together."
Hannibal junior guard McKenna Hull is one of the team's strongest defenders and has adapted well to the new system.
"It's different and I like it because there's a lot more freewill," Hull said. "It's not just placing blocks and telling everyone to go at a certain time."
Gaines had previously served as an assistant coach for the girls basketball team for the previous three season, as well as being a junior high coach.
"It's been pretty smooth and all of the players like it," Mayfield said of the transition to Gaines as head coach. "Last year, we had some tosses and turns, but this year we are definitely getting a lot of stuff done and are really going to improve."
Hannibal has increased it turnout to 23 girls this season with enthusiasm being up.
"It's a lot better than last year," Hull said. "It's definitely going to be helpful because we now have a lot more girls who can play more on the freshman, JV and varsity (teams)."
The team will be without the services of one of its strongest players from last year, senior forward Gracie Martin, who is recovering from a torn ACL.
Hannibal will look to Hark, Hull, Baylee Pugh, Kyliah French, Mayfield and others for leadership this season.
Gaines sees Mayfield making a big jump in her sophomore season after a promising freshman season.
"I just see her being more mature as a basketball player and coming more into her own," Gaines said. "Realizing the things that she's done well and kind of honing in on that and working on the weaknesses she may have. She is already super focused from the jump and really locked in."
Other players who could see significant varsity playing time include sophomores Zaria Reese, Damia Whitaker and Aubrielle Krigbaum.
Hannibal will compete in three tournaments this season -- the Winfield Tip-Off Classic, the John Wood Tournament and the Tony Lenzini Tournament.
"We have one at John Wood and there's supposed to be some college coaches there, so that's a pretty big motivator for some of the girls," Mayfield said. "Very excited for all of the tournaments. Last year, we didn't do so well in the tournaments but I think we will this year."
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 16 -- Clopton Jamboree
Nov. 21 -- Bowling Green
Nov. 28-Dec. 2 -- Winfield Tip-Off Classic
Dec. 6 -- at Fulton
Dec. 9 -- at Clopton
Dec. 13 -- Moberly
Dec. 15 -- Mexico
Dec. 17 -- vs. Rushville Industry at Quincy
Jan. 6 -- Marshall
Jan. 9 -- Centralia
Jan. 13 -- at Kirksville
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 25 -- Clark County
Jan. 27 -- Kirksville
Jan. 31 -- at Moberly
Feb. 2 -- Monroe City
Feb. 7 -- Quincy
Feb. 10 -- at Marshall
Feb. 13 -- at Macon
Feb. 14 -- at Palmyra
Feb. 17 -- Fulton
Feb. 21 -- at Mexico
Feb. 22 -- at Battle
