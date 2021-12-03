HANNIBAL — What a fun ride this 2021 football season has been. A little nostalgic, if you will.
The Hannibal Pirate football team has accomplished so much this season. Going undefeated in the regular season, breaking school records, being conference champions, winning the district Champs and making it all the way to a state championship game.
Most importantly, the Pirates have brought a community together in unity and had former Pirates reminiscing on their time as being a Hannibal Pirate in our little hometown with the phrase “Once a Pirate, always a Pirate.”
Over the past week we have seen future Pirates, former Pirates, teachers, businesses, parents, young and old share what Pirate Pride means to them with a lot of images of memory lane of years past in high school.
When talking with several former and current Hannibal Pirates I could see the excitement and the pure pride and joy that people had sharing with me their experiences on being a Pirate or this year’s edition of the Hannibal Football team.
Class of 1984 tackle Joe Heibel said this year’s squad played well together as a team.
“Everyone picks each other up during challenging times,” Heibel said. “We haven’t been the most talented team in some games, but we’ve had the heart of contenders, and that’s why we are here today.”
Heibel’s former teammate Blane Mundle was also in attendance. The former Pirate quarterback graduated in 1985.
Mundle said playing for the Pirates is something that bonds different generations together.
“So many special teams have come through Hannibal,” Mundle said. “Each team has had special moments. This year’s team brought us so many memories because it has been a year loaded with tough times and tough decisions in our society. They allowed us to dream. Dream about championships, unity, and what it really means to be a Pirate.”
David Sims graduated in 1990 and played defensive back and kicker for some successful Pirate teams during the late 1980s.
Sims said the success this year’s team had was a feel good moment for him.
“Being a Pirate meant carrying on a proud tradition and building friendships that have endured decades,” Sims said. “This team’s undefeated regular season lit my adrenaline and brought back so many great memories of players and coaches. It just makes me happy and proud to be part of such a strong program that continues to compete at a high level. I’m proud of our Pirate community.”
Kevin Arthaud played quarterback and defensive back for Hannibal in the mid-2000s and graduated in 2005, and played with several players who were on the 2006 team that also advanced to the state championship game.
Arthaud said the 2021 Pirates created a buzz around town and was fun to watch.
“The coaching staff has done a great job gaining the buy-in of all the boys and the boys have done a great job executing all year,” Arthaud said. “Every year is a special team in its own. As a former player, I will say this team brought pride to and represented all the guys who wore the red and black before them well. They are carrying the torch well. Pride and tradition well represented.”
Eric Murphy was an outside linebacker on the 2006 team and graduated in 2007.
Murphy also had another bond with this year’s team, his cousin is Kaiser Greenwell.
“This team has had something special driving them all year,” Murphy said. “My little cousin and I can tell by the smile on his face. I have watched several games and they play with heart. Being a pirate is a tradition that no matter what walk in life you take; you can always find a common ground with another Pirate. It’s a family.”
Mitch Nichols graduated in 2014 and was a former running back for the Pirates.
“I have loved following this years team,” Nichols said. “They are a great group of players with great leadership. A mixture of an athletic offense that can score on any given play combined with a bend- don’t break defense is something special. Hats off to the young men on this team and to the great coaching staff that have come together for n unforgettable season.”
Dylan Powell played on the offensive and defensive lines and graduated in 2016.
Powell said he was proud of this year’s team.
“There is nothing like being part of the Hannibal Football family,” Powell said. “There is so much tradition and pride for our football program and I wouldn’t have wanted to play for any other program. It truly is a family and the support that this community provides is unmatched.”
Evan Allen was a defensive lineman and long snapper for Hannibal and graduated in 2018.
“I am proud to be a Hannibal alum,” Allen said. “I am part of a very special club that was taught perseverance, respect, integrity, discipline, and excellence. I carry 6 years of memories that I will treasure for the rest of my life.”
Will Whitaker graduated in 2019 and was a wide receiver and defensive back for the Pirates.
“The 2021 Hannibal Pirate football team achieved something no other team has done since 2006 and that is to make it to the state championship,” Whitaker said. “Despite the outcome, I think many Pirate fans can agree that this year was a year to remember forever.”
Bailee Brown is graduating in 2022 and is on the cheerleading squad.
“Going into the season this year I knew it would be bittersweet, as it is my senior year,” Brown said. “I knew once all this was over, it was the end. Being a Pirate is the unity that I felt from our community this whole week leading up to state. It’s not very often that the whole community can come together and support a team the way they did this week. I’ll always be proud that I grew up in Hannibal.”
Tailor Lain is also a senior cheerleader for Hannibal.
Lain said being a Pirate doesn’t just mean to show up, it means to show out with your pride.
“Cheering this year felt especially different with all of the lasts,” Lain said. “The boys played a great season and I’m so thankful that my last possible game was this game to cheer at. The town of Hannibal came together in ways that I haven’t seen in my life. It didn’t matter who you were, what you believed, or where you came from. We were all here for the same reason, to support our boys and cheer them on.”
