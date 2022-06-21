HANNIBAL — Aneyas Williams was already on the radar of several Division I teams prior to his superlative sophomore season, getting his first offer from the University of Oregon last summer.
The interest has only increased since Williams had 2,756 all-purpose yards and a combined 47 touchdowns during his sophomore season with Hannibal in 2021.
Since the end of his sophomore season, 16 other Division I schools have made offers for Williams, plus a second offer from the new Oregon coaching staff.
“It’s just fun,” Williams said. “I’m just enjoying the process.”
Williams went on a recruiting trip following the end of the 2021-22 school year, starting with the University of Alabama.
Alabama made an offer to Williams on June 1 following a meeting with seven-time national championship head coach Nick Saban.
“He’s a cool guy,” Williams said. “Not much emotions from him, but obviously he’s one of the most well-known guys in SEC football. So, it’s an honor to meet him.”
Since then, Williams has received offers from Notre Dame, Michigan State, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.
Offers have also come from Toledo, Iowa, Boston College, Ball State, California, Nebraska, Missouri, Western Illinois and Nevada.
“It’s nice,” Williams said of the interest. “In the most humble way possible, it was coming sooner than later. The work and effort that I’m putting in isn’t going to change.”
With Williams earning All-State honors as a running back and All-Conference honors as a safety, he has drawn interest in both positions, as well as a receiver.
There are still more recruiting visits planned in the future for Williams, who is entering his junior season.
“I still got some places I want to go before I can officially say what I like and I didn’t like about some places, and how some places were better than others,” Williams said.
With the ability to be utilized in many different ways, Williams has been a Marshall Faulk style of playmaker for the Pirates in both the running and receiving game.
Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender has been able to open the playbook with Williams since his freshman season.
“You can create a lot of crazy matchups with someone like him because he’s able to run a power game between the tackles,” Gschwender said. “You could put him anywhere you want and create matchups as a No. 2 receiver, as a No. 1 receiver, a receiver out of the backfield or you could pound him up the middle.”
With Williams only being 16-years-old, the sky is the limit for his potential.
“You can just see it in his work ethic,” Gschwender said. “He does everything right and his whole mentality is to just get better. That’s all there is to it. If he keeps doing that, he’s going to be exactly where he wants to be.”
Hannibal fell short of winning the Class 4 state title last season, with Williams hungry to return.
Williams said his main concern is getting the team back to the heights it reached last season, with a younger team.
“I consider myself to be a leader every year,” Williams “(Someone) that the young guys can look up to and the team can count on.”
Williams added that Hannibal will have to find a way to replace key seniors from last year’s team.
“It’s going to be even harder now because I’m going to have a target on my back now and the (opposing team’s) game plan is going have two or three guys on me,” Williams said. “So it’s really about staying healthy and really getting my team involved this year.”
Gschwender said the attention that Williams has received has been positive for Hannibal’s football program.
“All the sudden, the other kids get more looks than they otherwise would get,” Gschwender said. “It’s just more eyes on the game because everyone wants to come watch him. It’s also good for the program because it gets more kids out. Not just his talent on the field, but he’s a good guy and friends with everybody on the team.”
