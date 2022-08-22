PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra enters the 2022 cross country season with a talented group of runners and longtime Clark County head coach Nicole Harper taking over the program.
Harper comes to Palmyra after 13 years with Clark County, taking over for Ashton Gottman.
"I think it's been a good transition," Harper said. "I'm still getting to know the kids, but the kids have been very open to my philosophies and very open to my practices. I think the last two weeks, I have been getting to know them and bonding together."
Harper has stressed hard work, competition and encouraging teammates during practice.
Prior to the start of fall practices, Palmyra runners started training for the cross country season.
"We started two weeks before practice and we were doing hill sprints and long runs," said Palmyra senior Aly Noland. "Kind of just conditioning before practice so we would all be in shape."
Palmyra senior Connor Bross spent the entire summer training to get ready for the season.
"It's going very well," Bross said. "My main goal is to break the school record and make state."
Bross finished eighth overall in the Oct. 5 Clarence Cannon Conference meet last season, but fell short in the Class 3 District 4 meet and missed qualifying for state.
However, Bross did set personal records in both the 5,000 meter and three mile runs last year.
Junior Carter Harper transferred from Clark County, joining his mother on the Palmyra cross country team, and figures to be one of the Panthers' top runners after Bross.
Juniors Daniel Reid and Jacob Barnes placed 20th and 21st at the conference meet last season and are back with the team this year. Barnes is recovering from an injury.
Palmyra also returns junior Owen Kiefaber and brings in two freshmen -- Wesley Summers and Ashton Lovegreen.
"Connor is going to go out there and be that lead dog for us," Harper said. "The rest of the boys are learning how to run as a pack and learning how to help each other and feed off of each other to get better."
Noland is one of two seniors on the girls team, joined by Tiffany Neff.
Palmyra has two freshmen out for the girls team this year in Maiya Reese and Lillian Crammett. The Panthers are one girl shy of having a full team.
"Right now, Aly is (leading the girls team), but my freshman Maiya Reese is challenging her," Harper said. "I have Tiffany Neff, who is my other senior and is right there and she's a very hard worker. Lilly Crammlett is my other freshman girl, who has kind of transitioned from middle school and is learning how to run that longer distance."
Noland said the transition to Harper as coach has gone well and hopes to have a strong season.
"I'm kind of leading the team and making sure our girls team can do as good as possible," Noland said. "Possibly hoping to make it to state."
2022 Schedule
Sept. 2 -- at Mexico Invitational
Sept. 10 -- Palmyra Invitational
Sept. 13 -- at Quincy Notre Dame, South Park
Sept. 17 -- at Fulton Invitational
Sept. 24 -- at Gans Creek Recreation Area
Oct. 1 -- at Quincy, Bob Mays Park
Oct. 3 -- at Clark County, Conference Meet
Oct. 8 -- at Marion County Invitational
Oct. 10 -- at Clopton Meet
Oct. 21 -- at Bowling Green Invitational, Pike County Fairgrounds
Oct. 29 -- at Linn, District Meet
