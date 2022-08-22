2022 Palmyra XC.JPG

The 2022 Palmyra cross country team. Front row left to right: Maiya Reese, Lillian Crammlett, Wesley Summers, Connor Bross, Aly Noland and Owen Kiefaber. Back row: Tiffany Neff, Jacob Barnes, Daniel Reid, Carter Harper and Ashton Lovegreen.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra enters the 2022 cross country season with a talented group of runners and longtime Clark County head coach Nicole Harper taking over the program.

Harper comes to Palmyra after 13 years with Clark County, taking over for Ashton Gottman.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.