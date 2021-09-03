Northeast Missouri and Western Illinois are facing a shortage of high school soccer officials and is seeking additional referees that are licensed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) .
There are currently 10 referees in the Quincy/Hannibal area that are licensed by MSHSAA to officiate high school soccer. Only two of these referees are from Hannibal, with the other four being Illinois residents who referee on both sides of the river.
The area Soccer Officials Association is responsible for providing officials for not only Hannibal and Canton games, but for Illinois schools such as Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame.
The average age of the MSHSAA licensed officials is approximately 59 years old. We have two referees who are 68 and have indicated that this will be or most likely will be their last season and/or academic year officiating. In addition, one of the officials is out this fall recovering from an injury.
This shortage has led to some Hannibal High School varsity matches being officiated by a two-man crew, something that has occurred very infrequently in the last 15 years.
There are two young college students obtaining their licenses in the spring and that will assist us greatly, but there is still a need for more officials as several of the other older officials will see their retirement occurring in the next several years.
The local Soccer Officials Association are looking to recruit any former players, coaches, family members, or fans of soccer to become soccer Officials. Officiating soccer is a fantastic way to give back to the sport and to ensure that the high school game continues to the next generation.
There is training, scholarships for first year's license, and a mentoring program being offered. Referees work only the dates that are convenient for them. In addition, referees are compensated very well in this area for their time.
Any interested individuals should contact Keith Gerhardt from the Western Illinois Soccer Officials Association at gelardo56@yahoo.com. They can also contact any area soccer coaches or athletic directors in Canton, Hannibal or Quincy for more information.