CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain freshman Sam Northcutt had a big game to help the Tigers defeat Marion County 72-53 on Friday at Mark Twain High School.
Northcutt scored a team-high 21 points for Mark Twain and had a double-double. Juniors Lukas McLeod and Josh Brothers both scored 15 points, with Brothers also getting a double-double.
Mustangs freshman Joey Lagemann scored a team-high 21 points, with Caden Stotts putting up nine points for Marion County.
Mark Twain (6-11) will host Wright City (3-12) in its next game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Marion County (4-12) will host Scotland County (4-8) in its next game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
