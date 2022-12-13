HANNIBAL -- Hannibal senior Nora Hark made a decision for her academic and athletic future on Tuesday.
Hark signed her national letter-of-intent to be part of the track and field team for the University of Toledo during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium in front of family, friends and coaches.
Hark will major in exercise science once at the University of Toledo.
"At first coach Nick (Stenuf) reached out to me," Hark said. "I didn't know much about it, so I kind of opened my mind to the opportunity there. He really showed me that Toledo has a family and community (atmosphere)."
Hark will compete in women's javelin when she begins her collegiate career with the University of Toledo.
While at Hannibal, Hark has twice made the Class 4 state meet for girls javelin. She has also competed in state for hurdles.
Last season, Hark placed second in Class 4 in javelin with a top mark of 40.44 meters.
"There's a lot of memories," Hark said. "I'm going to say my most memorable moment was finally breaking 40 at the state meet last year. I feel like my best memory in high for javelin is really playing our games in practice and trying to hit our cone, which is our target."
Hark still has one more opportunity to compete at the state meet in her upcoming senior track season.
"One of my goals is to definitely get back to state," Hark said. "It would be amazing to get that gold medal, but really what I'm looking for is self-improvement. Basically getting PR's (personal records) and being consistent."
Besides track, Hark has been a four-year participant in both volleyball and basketball for Hannibal.
Staying active year-round has been beneficial to Hark.
"It definitely keeps me in shape and keeps my body up to where it needs to be at for javelin," Hark said.
During her time at Hannibal, Hark has learned plenty from track head coach Jeff Gschwender and the coaching staff.
"They kind of taught me about don't feed into pressure because pressure is really a big part of javelin," Hark said. "If it's in your head, you are not going to do well. So you kind of have to focus on yourself and not let anybody affect you and do the best you can."
