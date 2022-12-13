Nora Hark signing.JPG

Hannibal High School senior Nora Hark, second from left in front, signed her national letter-of-intent to be part of the University of Toledo's track and field team on Tuesday at Korf Gymnasium. Hark is surrounded by family members during the signing ceremony.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal senior Nora Hark made a decision for her academic and athletic future on Tuesday.

Hark signed her national letter-of-intent to be part of the track and field team for the University of Toledo during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium in front of family, friends and coaches.

