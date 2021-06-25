Nora Hark aims to return to state meet

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal sophomore Nora Hark had been dreaming of a chance to compete in the state track and field meet since she was in middle school.
Hark had to wait longer than she anticipated with her freshman season being wiped away when the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
With competition resuming this spring, Hark was able to qualify for the Class 4 state meet in girls javelin.
"I really had to want it for myself because it's always been something big for me to go to state," Hark said. "I looked up to high schoolers when I was in middle school and (thought) I want want to be there when I get to high school. I just really had to want it for myself and work hard for it."
Hark just missed out on earning a medal, finishing fourth overall in the state meet with a top throw of 37.69 meters.
Although she failed to earn a medal, Hark was the only sophomore who made the top-10 in girls javelin for the Class 4 state meet.
Hark said she is happy to have two more shots at a state medal in javelin.
"I'm really hoping to make it closer to first," Hark said. "Even if I get on the podium next year, I'll be really happy with my performance."
Part of the credit for Hark's success this season was due to javelin coach Kelsey Scherder.
Hark feels that Scherder was able to bring the best out of her.
"Coach Scherder was my algebra teacher and also was my freshman basketball coach, so we had a connection and knew each other then," Hark said. "She told me that I had potential and I believed in her. She had a lot of faith in me and really taught me how to push myself."
Along with Hark, Hannibal also had freshman Kameil Crane compete in girls javelin at the state meet.
Crane placed 13th overall in the state meet with a top throw of 31.66 meters.
In the Class 4 District 4 meet in Mexico on May 15, Hark placed first and Crane placed third. In he Class 4 Sectional 2 meet at Montgomery County a week later, Hark placed second and Crane placed fourth.
Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender said with both athletes having a taste of success, they should be even hungrier going into the 2022 season.
"Nora came out and did an outstanding job and put herself in that fourth spot with her last throw," Gschwender said. "Kameil placed better than what her seed throw was coming in. If you do that, you will put yourself in a position to place."
For the next two seasons, Hannibal will have two threats to make the state meet in girls javelin with Hark and Crane.
"In practice, we compete against each other to see who can throw the furthest and that's what helps go our best at meets," Hark said. "We tell each other that we are going to get this far and I'm going to beat you at this. We kind of compete against each other to make ourselves better."
This past season, Hark also competed in the 4x100-meter relay, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Hark fell short of qualifying in the hurdle events, as she placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles at districts and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in sectionals.
"One of my goals for next year is that I want to make it to state in at least two of my events," Hark said.