Nine Hannibal girls named to NCMC All-Conference soccer team

HANNIBAL -- Nine Hannibal players were named to the 2020-21 North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference team on Wednesday.
Making the first team were senior goalkeeper Sydney Hart, junior defender Katie Greening, sophomore defender Gracie Martin, junior midfielder Trinity Alvey and junior forward Bella Falconer.
Rounding out the first team were Fulton defender Kauri Henderson, Kirksville defender Kelsey Bird, Fulton midfielder Anna Lowry, Kirksville midfielder Morgan Baker, Marshall midfielder Kiki Simic, Kirksville forward Graci Gebhardt and Kirksville Lucy Tiedemann.
Making the second team were freshman defender Lexi Wheelan, senior midfielder Baylee Zeiger, senior midfielder Gracyn Harvey and junior forward Sadie Stine.
Rounding out the second team were Marshall goalkeeper Paige Klinge, Mexico goalkeeper Tessa Haefling, Kirksville defender Pam Hickman, Marshall defender Melissa Sandoval, Moberly defender Marin Tadrus, Kirksville midfielder Erica Treasure, Marshall midfielder Allie Schulte, Moberly midfielder Kennedy Messer, Fulton forward Karsyn Arthur and Moberly forward Breanna O'Loughlin.
Hannibal finished first place in the NCMC with 9-1 conference record. The Pirates were 15-7 overall this season.