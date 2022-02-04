HANNIBAL -- Jason Nichols has resigned as Hannibal-LaGrange University's athletic director and women's soccer coach.
Nichols had worked for the university for 24 years prior to his resignation.
"My resignation was a really difficult decision, but one that I know is in obedience to the Lord," Nichols said. "I'm grateful for the many ways my family and I have been blessed through being part of the HLGU family. It's been an honor to serve here and I'll carry with me many special memories."
Nichols began his tenure with the Trojans as assistant men's and women's soccer coach in 1998. He created the Trojan Club, a fundraising sector in the athletic department.
While at HLGU, Nichols accumulated more than 100 wins as a head coach and served as president for the American Midwest Conference Executive Committee. He also was named AMC Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2011.
Clay Biggs, chair of the division of exercise and sport science, has been named interim director of athletics while the executive cabinet looks for the next athletic director.
