JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal wrapped up the second day of the Class 4 state track and field championships on Saturday at Adkins Stadium.
Junior Cameron Nichols placed sixth in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 50.84.
Hannibal had two athletes compete in the boys long jump.
Junior Haden Robertson placed 12th with a top mark of 6.45 meters, while senior Kaiser Greenwell closed out his high school career by placing 16th with a top mark of 5.87 meters.
The Hannibal boys 4x100-meter relay team of Markahl Humphrey, Robertson, Sheldon Bergheger and Aneyas Williams placed seventh with a time of 43.32.
Freshman Emily Groth tied for 10th place in girls pole vault with a top mark of 2.75 meters.
Sophomore Olivia Mears placed 12th in girls discus with a top mark of 29.40 meters.
