A lot has happened since Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford raised the Lombardi Trophy last February.
Tom Brady retired and then un-retired a month later.
The Browns traded for DeShaun Watson and rewarded him with a massive contract extension only to see him suspended for the first 11 games of the season.
Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos, Matt Ryan went from the Falcons to the Colts, Carson Wentz went from the Colts to Commanders and Baker Mayfield went from the Browns to Panthers.
Davante Adams is now a Raider, Tyreek Hill a Dolphin, A.J. Brown a Eagle, Von Miller a Bill and Khalil Mack a Charger.
A record-tying 10 teams enter the 2022 season with a new head coach, including five first-timers.
With all of that considered, it's time to make some predictions.
AFC East
1) Bills
2) Dolphins
3) Patriots
4) Jets
The Bills have become the dominant team in the AFC East after decades of domination by the Patriots.
Josh Allen and company are looking for more than a division crown as one of the preseason Super Bowl favorites. To do so, Buffalo must get past the Chiefs, who have eliminated the Bills the previous two seasons.
Miami has one of the top receiving duos with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but will need Tua Tagovailoa to take the next step in his development.
New England was a wild card team in Mac Jones' rookie season and it's never wise to count out a team coached by Bill Belichick. Still, it will be a tall order for the Patriots in a division that has improved in recent seasons.
The Jets made modest improvements last season and won two more games than they did in 2020. However, New York will be without quarterback Zach Wilson for at least a month and are still in rebuild mode.
AFC North
1) Bengals
2) Ravens (WC)
3) Steelers
4) Browns
The Bengals were a surprise team last season, but won't sneak up on anyone this season after nearly winning the Super Bowl.
I think Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cincinnati will not let increased expectations phase them. The Bengals upgraded its offensive line and defense, improving upon weak areas from last season and should be a strong contender in 2022.
If Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made less risky calls with PAT's, Baltimore may have been a playoff team last season. It also didn't help that Lamar Jackson missed the final four games due to injury, but he's fully healthy this year and Baltimore should make a playoff run.
Pittsburgh is transitioning to Mitch Trubisky at quarterback after the retirement of two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers still have plenty of talent with running back Najee Harris, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, so don't expect Pittsburgh to regress to a bottom feeder.
The Browns are still the Browns. On paper, DeShaun Watson is an improvement over Baker Mayfield, but he is suspended for the first 11 games and has brought distractions to Cleveland. Hard to see the Browns making a postseason run under these circumstances.
AFC South
1) Colts
2) Titans
3) Jaguars
4) Texans
The AFC South is home to two of the top running backs in football with Jonathan Taylor of the Colts and Derrick Henry of the Titans.
Indianapolis is moving on to its fifth starting quarterback in five years, after acquiring Ryan from the Falcons. With weapons like Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., as well as a strong defense, the Colts are just too good of a team to miss the playoffs like they did in 2021.
Tennessee had the top mark in the AFC last year, only to fall to the Bengals in the first round. The pressure will be on quarterback Ryan Tannehill after the Titans drafted Malik Willis, traded away A.J. Brown and coming off a pair of disappointing early round playoff exits.
The coaching change from Urban Meyer to Doug Pederson should benefit Trevor Lawrence, giving the team more stability after a rocky 2021. Look for the Jaguars to make some improvements, but they are still a ways from being a contender.
Houston is building for the future and could possibly be the worst team in the NFL this season. Not much for former Bears head coach Lovie Smith to work with this year.
AFC West
1) Chiefs
2) Chargers (WC)
3) Broncos (WC)
4) Raiders
It's safe to say the AFC West is the toughest division in football and I expect each team to make a playoff run.
Kansas City will be challenged more than they have in years with the additions made by its division rivals, coupled with the losses of mainstays Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. Look for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to find a way with a new corps of receivers that includes former Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The Chargers are one of the most talented teams in the league, with an explosive offense led by Justin Herbert and a stout defense. Los Angeles also had a strong offseason, adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, but still have to prove it on the field.
Denver finally has an answer at quarterback with Russell Wilson for the first time since it had Peyton Manning. The Broncos are poised to end a seven-year playoff drought and will have their work cut out for them in a strong division.
The Raiders were a playoff team last season and added Derek Carr's former collegiate teammate from Fresno State and former Packer receiver, Davante Adams. However, Las Vegas is transitioning to a new head coach with Josh McDaniels, who is a brilliant offensive mind but struggled in his previous experience as a head coach.
NFC East
1) Eagles
2) Cowboys (WC)
3) Commanders
4) Giants
While still one of the weaker divisions in football, the NFC East is stronger than what it was two season ago when Washington won it with a losing record.
Jalen Hurts made progress in his first full season as starting quarterback last season, and the Eagles traded for A.J. Brown to give him a big weapon in the passing game. Philadelphia also beefed up its defense in the offseason to build upon a team that made the wild card in 2021.
It was the same old story in Dallas last season, a fast start and an early playoff exit. The Cowboys have the pieces to make another playoff run, but the pressure will be on head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to perform in the postseason.
Washington is banking on the return of defensive end Chase Young, who is recovering from a torn ACL. The only factor more important than the return of health for Young is how Carson Wentz will perform with his third team in three years.
The Giants are hoping for Saquon Barkley to be the explosive running back he was as a rookie in 2018 in new head coach Brian Daboll's system. It is also a pivotal year for fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who has yet to live up to his potential.
NFC North
1) Packers
2) Vikings (WC)
3) Lions
4) Bears
Green Bay may rely on the running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon a little more with the loss of Davante Adams. However, look for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur to find a way to keep the Packers passing game strong as Green Bay hopes to overcome a series of playoff disappointments.
The Vikings parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Zimmer in favor of Rams assistant Kevin O'Connell after missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. With Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, Minnesota simply has too much talent to be at home come playoff time and should make a run this season.
The Lions are still in a rebuilding phase, but has some nice pieces with D'Andre Swift and Amon Ra-St. Brown. Detroit also drafted former Michigan lineman Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as a foundation for its defense.
Justin Fields will have new leadership in his second season as Bears quarterback with Matt Eberflus taking over as head coach. It looks to be a rebuilding season for Chicago as it enters the season with one of the weaker offenses in the league.
NFC South
1) Buccaneers
2) Saints
3) Panthers
4) Falcons
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady continues to defy Father Time after deciding against retirement. No player is more important to a team than Brady. Without him, the Bucs are a fringe contender and with him the Bucs are a Super Bowl contender.
Longtime head coach Sean Payton retired, leaving the Saints trying to navigate the post-Drew Brees, and post-Payton era with Jameis Winston trying to solidify the offense. New Orleans still has a strong defense that added Tyrann Mathieu, giving them a chance to be a solid team and possible contender.
The Panthers made the move to acquire former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as the seat gets hotter on head coach Matt Rhule after the third-year coach was unable to succeed with several other signal callers. Carolina's chances may rely more on the health of running back Christian McCaffrey than whoever is behind center.
The brightest spot for the Falcons is second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who figures to be a focal point in an offense now led by former Titans and Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariotta.
NFC West
1) 49ers
2) Rams (WC)
3) Cardinals
4) Seahawks
The 49ers defeated the eventual Super Bowl champions twice during the regular season, but were unable to defeat the Rams a third time in the NFC Championship Game. The NFC West remains one of the stronger divisions in football, with the Cardinals also coming off an playoff appearance.
Trey Lance is taking over as the 49ers starting quarterback, although Jimmy Garappolo remains as a backup. San Francisco brings back a ton of talent, including Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Nick Bosa, but the season depends on how Lance develops.
No team has repeated as Super Bowl champion since the Patriots did during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. I think history repeats itself with the Rams this season, although Los Angeles has plenty of talent to make another run.
The Cardinals made a long-term commitment to quarterback Kyler Murray after some questions about his work ethic. Murray will be without top receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended for the season's first six games because of PEDs, but Arizona did bring in former Ravens standout Marquise Brown into the mix this offseason.
While you could make a case for either Arizona, Los Angeles or San Francisco to win the NFC West, Seattle is clearly in a rebuilding year after parting ways with quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Super Bowl Pick -- Buffalo over Green Bay
Historically, picking the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl is a risky pick. Think back to the four-year stretch in the early 90's when the Bills lost four Super Bowls in a row.
The Bills will have to overcome the Chiefs, who defeated Buffalo in the past two postseasons, including a narrow and heartbreaking loss in last year's Divisional Round Game.
Besides the Chiefs, the Bills will have to contend with other teams in the AFC with championship aspirations such as the Bengals, Ravens, Colts, Broncos and Chargers. It's a tough conference that also includes tough teams like the Raiders, Titans, Steelers, Dolphins and Patriots.
I think Josh Allen is ready to take the next step and is surrounded by tons of weapons like Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox, Gabe Davis and Devin Singletary.
Buffalo also adds linebacker Von Miller to a strong defense that already includes Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edwards.
Green Bay will also have to overcome some recent history to make a Super Bowl run. Often one of the top teams in the NFC, the Packers have lost four straight NFC Championship Games since winning Super Bowl XLV.
Winning the NFC will likely require the Packers defeating the Bucs and/or the 49ers, who have both eliminated Green Bay in recent years. Green Bay will also have to compete with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Cardinals, Vikings, Cowboys, Eagles and Saints are other strong teams within the NFC.
