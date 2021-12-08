CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Culver-Stockton fell to Mounty Mercy 73-69 in a conference girls basketball road game on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats took a 37-29 lead to halftime, but the Mustangs rallied back to tie the game at 59-59 at the end of the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Wildcats freshman guard had a career-high 28 points in Wednesday’s loss and also led the team with nine rebounds. Junior guard Aaliyah Ortiz scored 12 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists.
Culver-Stockton (7-4) will look to bounce back on Saturday, when the Wildcats host Clarke University at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.