HANNIBAL — The new turf at Porter Stadium has been fully installed and was opened to the public on Friday.
The new turf was part of Phase 1 of the Pirate Pride Project. The Hannibal School District #60 is planning on expanding the track to eight lanes, improving the seating and concession stands in later phases of the project.
Practices for most high school fall sports teams begin on Monday, Aug. 9.
Practice for the boys soccer team will begin on Aug. 9 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Sports Complex. Hannibal will participate in a jamboree at Mexico on Friday, Aug. 20 and host Quincy Notre Dame on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The boys swim team will begin practice on Aug. 9 at the YMCA of Hannibal from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The season opener will be at the Fort Zumwalt West Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Both cross country teams will begin practice on Aug. 9 at Porter Stadium at 6 a.m. The first meet will be on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Salisbury.
The football team will begin practice at Porter Stadium on Aug. 9 from 7 to 10 a.m. The Pirates will host a jamboree on Friday, Aug. 20 and will open the regular season on the road against Helias Catholic on Friday, Aug. 27. The home opener is on Friday, Sept. 3 against Jefferson City.
Girls tennis will begin its practices on Aug. 9 from 3 to 4:45 p.m. at the middle school tennis courts. The season opener will be on Friday, Aug. 27 and the home opener will be on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Palmyra.
Softball will begin its practices on Aug. 9 at Veterans Sports Complex at 7:30 to 10 a.m. Hannibal will host Centralia in a jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and play at the Leadoff Classic at Troy Buchanan in the season opener on Monday, Aug. 30. The Pirates home opener will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Volleyball will start its practice on Aug. 9 at Korf Gymnasium from 7 to 9 a.m. The season opener will be on Monday, Aug. 30 at Holt and the home opener is on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Quincy.
The cheerleading squad will begin its practices on Aug. 9 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Porter Stadium.
The dance team will start practice on Aug. 9 at the Dance Cave from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.
The girls golf team will start practice on Aug. 10 at Norwoods Golf Course from 3 to 5 p.m. The first meet will be on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Troy Invitational.
All middle school sports teams will begin its practices on Monday, Aug. 16.
The middle school cross country team will practice from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the middle school gym.
The middle school football team will practice from 3 to 5 p.m. at the middle school football field.
The middle school softball team will practice from 8 to 10 a.m. behind Korf Gymnasium.
The middle school volleyball team will practice from 10 a.m. to noon at Korf Gymnasium.
The middle school cheerleading squad will practice from 8 to 10 a.m. at the middle school gym.
Students are asked to bring refillable water bottles to practice. Future practice times could vary depending on the heat and weather conditions.
For any questions, contact Hannibal activities director Clint Graham at the activities office at 573-221-3180.