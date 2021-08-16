New coach and new turf to debut for Hannibal football

HANNIBAL — When the Pirates take the field during the home opener on Sept. 3 against Jefferson City, Hannibal will play its first game on the new turf and its first game with Jeff Gschwender as head coach.
Gschwender was Hannibal’s offensive coordinator prior to taking over as head coach on Feb. 16, so the players and rest of the coaching staff have plenty of familiarity with him.
“I don’t think it’s changed too much because he was our offensive coordinator last year, so he was a pretty big part of the team,” said Hannibal wide receiver/safety Kaiser Greenwell. “I don’t think it’s a really big change for us. It’s been smooth.”
The transition has been well-received on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“He’s a good coach and a great guy,” said Hannibal junior middle linebacker Ashton Watts. “We all love him and took the transition well.”
Gschwender will run the same offense as in year’s past with the same players he has worked with.
The first-year head coach is looking forward to the home opener, but is focused on getting his team in the best position to make a deep postseason run.
“It’s exciting,” Gschwender said. “It’s just another game. I’ve been coaching for a long time and I try not to get caught up in thinking about that. You want the kids and the crowd excited, but we try to stay focused on one game at a time.”
The Pirates will rely on quarterback Courtland Watson to be a coach on the field at run Gschwender’s offense. The senior signal caller is looking to help lead Hannibal to a deep postseason run.
“Our biggest goal is to win a state championship,” Watson said. “We know we have unfinished business from last year. Making the quarterfinals (and losing) is not good enough for us.”
Watson will be able to utilize a running attack that includes A.J. Thomas and Aneyas Williams, along with Greenwell leading a talented group of receivers.
Greenwell said he has confidence in the offense and Watson’s leadership.
“(Watson) put in a lot of work this offseason,” Greenwell said. “Coming off a real big year last year for him. He’s ready to go.”
Hannibal installed new turf at Porter Stadium in the first step of the multi-phased Pirate Pride Project. It replaced turf that was worn and over a decade old.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Watts said. “It will be really fun playing on the new field. I’m excited to play and I know the rest of the boys will as well.”
The rest of the team shares the same sentiment about the new turf.
“It’s amazing,” Greenwell said. “It’s a lot better than our old field, of course. Especially after practicing on the grass all summer.”