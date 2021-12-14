HANNIBAL -- Hannibal has begun the 2021-22 girls swimming season with a small, but dedicated group of swimmers ready to make their mark.
The Lady Pirates are coming off a 12th-place finish at the state tournament and enter the season with a new head coach.
Amelia Johnson was a long-time swimming coach at the YMCA of Hannibal before taking over for Mindy Prenger prior to the season.
"We have three new swimmers that are freshmen," Johnson said. "They actually have some state cuts, so that would be exciting to take some freshmen to state. We have sophomore Madelyn Johnson, who made it to state in two events last year. She would like to go in two or three again this year."
Hannibal qualified for two team and seven individual events last year. Three of those swimmers graduated in 2021.
Johnson is the only returning swimmer with state experience. She placed eighth in the 500-free and 12th in the 800-free in last year's Class 1 state meet, along with competing on both state-qualifying 200-medley relay and 400-medley relay teams.
The Lady Pirates will look to Johnson and senior Kaylee Michaels for leadership this season with a youthful roster.
"(Michaels) is very encouraging," coach Johnson said. "She's usually the first one in the pool and the last one to go out. She's got the best attitude for sure and she's good with all of them."
Michaels also has current state cuts in the 100-breast stroke, 200-free and 500-free events.
Johnson and Michaels are the most experienced swimmers remaining on the team with several graduations and some swimmers taking the winter off to train for spring sports.
With the Lady Pirates down to seven swimmers, Hannibal will need to rely on sophomore Addie Ball and four freshmen -- Emily Groth, Sarah Knickerbocker, Alana Lemon and Addison Wright -- this season.
"(We've been working on) a lot of drills," Johnson said. "Just technique stuff. Working on the strokes. We have one freshman who has really never swam competively before and she's doing awesome. Just getting her strokes down and all of that."
Remaining 2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 15 -- at Louisiana
Jan. 10 -- Louisiana
Jan. 15 -- Tiger/Arbisi Invitational
Jan. 18 -- Triangular Meet at Louisiana with Lutheran
Jan. 26 -- Hickman
Jan. 31 -- at Louisiana
Feb. 3 -- Triangular home meet with Marshall and Louisiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.