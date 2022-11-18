BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bowling Green enters the 2022-23 season with a new head coach and a new philosophy.
Noah Pafford enters his first season as girls basketball head coach after working as an assistant coach for the boys basketball team for two seasons and currently serving as an assistant on football head coach Joe Chinn's staff.
"(The girls) made it a pretty easy transition," Pafford said. "This summer we got some good work done. They made a pretty good run in softball to state. Two days later when we were supposed to start basketball, I had 18 girls show up for that morning practice and we have 19 on the roster and quite a few girls that play both softball and basketball."
Pafford takes over for Jared Runyon, who departed for the Boonville girls basketball head coaching job after last season.
Increasing the pace of play and intensity have been the focus of preseason practices.
"Just trying to change the culture," Pafford said. "We are going to try to play faster. We are going to try to push the pace a bit more this year. Defensively, we've got to be more aggressive than we've been in the past."
Nine of the 11 Bowling Green varsity players were part of the softball team that placed third in Class 3 this fall.
Pafford is hoping the experience the girls had during softball will translate over to basketball.
"I'm really hoping with as much fun and as much success they had in softball, it can carry over," Pafford said. "They are just as excited to be playing basketball now."
Veteran players on Bowling Green hope to show opponents this is a different Lady Cats team this season.
"We're just focusing on coming together and playing," said Bowling Green senior Grace Deters. "We also focus on running up and down the floor and we are going to push the ball this year. We've been having a lot of practices in the morning and we give the most effort. Hope to come out with a winning season."
The Lady Cats are coming off a 3-22 season last year and want to put that behind them.
"Obviously we want to win more games than last year and we just want to be a better all-around team," said senior Kaelynn Wommack. "We definitely need to work on the defense. This year, I think we'll be really good with it. We are going to play a lot of man."
Deters and Wommack are the lone seniors on a relatively young team.
"I think Grace plays a big role in (leadership)," Wommack said. "She is a good point guard for us and it really gets us going when she can push the ball up the court."
Deters hopes the team can use speed to its advantage.
"We'll cut a lot and get inside," Deters said. "Shooting and driving. We have a couple of people who can play the post, so we are working on our outside shooting a lot this year."
Bowling Green has its starting lineup set and has competition for playing time off the bench.
"I believe we have a lot of chemistry this year and we have been doing really good in practice," Deters said. "I have a good feeling."
The Lady Cats are looking for some underclassmen to step up with six sophomore players making the varsity roster.
One player who will have an expanded role this season is sophomore Sydney Charlton.
"Some of our younger teammates are doing real good in practice," Wommack said. "They've really stepped up. Sydney Charlton has been a big part for us in the post. She's one of our bigger girls and we like to get the ball to her a lot."
Charlton will be looked to as an inside presence and someone who can get rebounds, but Bowling Green hopes to make rebounding a team effort.
"We are a little undersized, so we got to used our quickness," Pafford said. "Overall, we are pretty quick, but we've got to be physical. We got to find a way to scrap and claw after it on the glass."
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 21 -- at Hannibal
Nov. 28-Dec. 3 -- Montgomery County Invitational
Dec. 8 -- St. Louis Christian
Dec. 13 -- at Louisiana
Dec. 16 -- Highland
Dec. 19 -- at Mark Twain
Dec. 30 -- vs. Westran at Moberly
Jan. 2 -- Liberty Wentzville
Jan. 3 -- Centralia
Jan. 5 -- Mexico
Jan. 13 -- Van-Far
Jan. 17 -- Montgomery County
Jan. 20 -- at Fulton
Jan. 23-28 -- Bowling Green Tournament
Jan. 31 -- Silex
Feb. 3 -- at Monroe City
Feb. 6 -- Elsberry
Feb. 9 -- Palmyra
Feb. 10 -- Wellsville-Middletown
Feb. 14 -- at Clopton
Feb. 16 -- at North Callaway
Feb. 21 -- at Wright City
