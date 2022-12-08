Clay.jpg

Canton’s Nariah Clay (12) shoots the ball during the Tigers championship game of the 79th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament against the Palmyra Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Palmyra High School.

CANTON, Mo. -- Canton senior Nariah Clay committed to attend and continue her basketball career with Morton College.

Clay has been a standout athlete for Canton, also competing in softball and track and field. She was the starting second baseman for Canton's Class 1 state softball championship team this year.

