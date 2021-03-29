PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County opened up its baseball season on Monday at home and came away with a 9-4 win over Bevier in the Mustangs first game since the 2019 season.
It was not only the first win of the season for the Mustangs, it was the first win in nearly four years for Marion County.
The game was tied 3-3 midway through the third inning when Marion County busted the game open with a four-run third inning to take a 7-3 lead. The Mustangs would add two more runs in the fourth inning.
Mustangs junior starting pitcher Cooper Stotts earned the win after going five innings with six strikeouts. Stotts limited Bevier to three hits, six walks and two earned runs.
Marion County freshman Jackson Stewart pitched the final two innings in relief with five strikeouts; while allowing four walks, two hits and two earned runs.
Junior first baseman Spencer Whetstone had three hits, a double, one run scored and an RBI. Stotts had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Senior center fielder Landen Holt had a two-RBI single.
Marion County (1-0) will host Green City (0-0) in its next game on Thursday.